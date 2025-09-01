K33 AB: K33 Investors Shift SEK 41.25 Million Commitment from Convertible Loans to Equity Issue for Bitcoin Treasury Strategy

K33 AB (publ) ("K33" or the "Company") announces that Aurora3 AS (part of Klein Group), Middelborg Invest AS and Modiola AS - who on 28 May 2025 entered into investment agreements comprising a total of SEK 41.25 million in convertible loans - have confirmed, pursuant to the terms of the agreements, to shift their commitments from convertible loans to equity issues on the same terms as the equity issue resolved by the Board of Directors on 28 May 2025.

The investment round, announced on 28 May 2025, was initiated to launch K33's Bitcoin Treasury Strategy, through which the Company builds a long-term position in Bitcoin. As a result of the confirmed shift in commitments, the Company will issue shares corresponding to SEK 41.25 million at a subscription price of SEK 0.050 per share, along with two (2) warrants per share subscribed, allocated and paid for. In total, this corresponds to 825,000,000 new shares and 1,650,000,000 warrants.

The net proceeds from the transaction will be used to acquire additional Bitcoin for the Company's balance sheet, strengthening K33's Bitcoin Treasury Strategy.

"The shift from convertible loans to equity represents a clear vote of confidence in K33 and our Bitcoin Treasury Strategy. It reflects our investors' long-term commitment and bullish outlook on K33, while enabling us to accelerate our Bitcoin purchases and further strengthen our strategic position." said Torbjørn Bull Jenssen, CEO of K33.

Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company on the 15th day of the last calendar month of each quarter from 15 September 2025 up to and including 15 June 2026, at a subscription price of SEK 0.050 per share.

For further information, please contact:

Torbjørn Bull Jenssen, CEO, K33 AB (publ)

E-mail: ir@k33.com

Web: k33.com/ir

About K33

K33 AB (publ), listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, is the new gold standard for investments in digital assets. K33 offers market-leading execution, actionable insights, and superior support to private and institutional partners across EMEA. Mangold Fondkommission serves as the Certified Adviser for K33 AB (publ).

This information is information that K33 AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-09-01 20:28 CEST.