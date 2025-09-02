1.2 million net new Prime members year-on-year, with quarterly additions landing at the high end of the guidance.

Profitability 1 increased by 8% to €39 million, hitting the target range of €38-40 million for the quarter.

Significant improvement in major financial KPIs: Revenue margin increased 8% to €172.6 million and adjusted net income topped €23.6 million, up from €2.6 million last year.

New €20 million share repurchase programme approved to continue delivering value to shareholders, succeeding the current programme which is nearing successful completion after significantly enhancing stock liquidity.

eDreams ODIGEO ('the Company' or 'eDO'), the world's leading travel subscription company and one of Europe's largest e-commerce firms, today announced its results for the first quarter ended 30 June 2025.

The Company delivered a strong start to its fiscal year 2026 with growth across subscribers, profitability, and margins. The strength of the Prime subscription model was the primary driver of growth. Membership saw significant growth of 20%, reaching 7.5 million members. Quarterly member growth reached the high end of quarterly guidance at 205,000. This performance drove strong profitability1, which grew 8% year-on-year to €39 million, meeting the target range of €38 €40 million. This performance is a direct result of the increasing maturity of the Prime membership base. As a larger share of members renew their subscriptions beyond the first year, acquisition costs are reduced, which in turn raises profitability and drives a substantial margin expansion.

eDO's subscription model, with its sustained and predictable cash flow generation, has enabled the Company to significantly enhance its capital structure and increase direct returns to shareholders. This is demonstrated by the current €20 million share repurchase programme announced in May, which is already 80% executed. The programme has proven highly successful in enhancing stock liquidity, with the average daily trading volume now standing at €2.5 million in the European Composite Index2. Building on this success, the Board of Directors has approved a further €20 million plan, the start date of which will be announced upon completion of the current programme. These actions are complemented by a multi-stage capital reduction strategy, which includes the immediate redemption of nearly 3 million shares to increase earnings per share.

Q1 FY26 RESULTS HIGHLIGHTS

Subscription model delivers significant uplift in profits and margins

Profit margins expanded significantly. Overall operational margin 3 increased by 3 percentage points to 24%, while the margin on core customer offerings 4 improved by 5 percentage points to 40%.

increased by 3 percentage points to 24%, while the margin on core customer offerings improved by 5 percentage points to 40%. The evolution of revenue metrics reflects the successful strategic focus on the Prime business. Overall revenue 5 grew 8% to €172.6 million, while revenues from Prime members grew by a notable 23%.

grew 8% to €172.6 million, while revenues from Prime members grew by a notable 23%. Reflecting the Company's focus on the long-term value of Prime, it started trialling a new monthly payment option for a set of customers. This had a predictable, short-term impact on the equivalent revenue cash-based metric in the quarter 6 (-6%), as the annual subscription fee is not collected upfront with this model.

(-6%), as the annual subscription fee is not collected upfront with this model. Prime's share of the business continues to grow, with its revenue now making up 72% of the total 7 , a 5-percentage-point increase in just one year.

, a 5-percentage-point increase in just one year. At the bottom line, the Company reported adjusted net income of €23.6 million, up ninefold year-on-year.

Cash flow8 was €11.4 million in the quarter, compared to €20.4 million last year, due to one-off items and higher tax. Reflecting this change, the Company now anticipates generating Free Cash Flow between €103 €108 million for the full year.

Prime membership growth continues, fueled by high satisfaction

Prime membership reached 7.5 million subscribers, a 20% year-on-year increase with 1.2 million net new members 9 . The quarter saw 205,000 net additions, landing at the high end of guidance (190,000-210,000).

a 20% year-on-year increase with 1.2 million net new members . The quarter saw 205,000 net additions, landing at the high end of guidance (190,000-210,000). Growth is underpinned by industry-leading customer satisfaction,fuelled by expanded subscription benefits, with KPMG-verified Net Promoter Scores (NPS) and top-tier Trustpilot ratings which outperform industry averages.

Capital allocation and shareholder remuneration

The subscription model's strong and predictable cash flow generation has enabled the Company to significantly enhance its capital structure and increase direct returns to shareholders.

The €20 million share repurchase programme announced in May is nearing successful completion, with 80% of the plan already executed. This has significantly enhanced stock liquidity, as the 10-day rolling average trading volume in the European Composite Index surged to €3.9 million on August 20, 2025, up from just €0.7 million on November 14, 2024. This brought the average daily volume for 2025 to €2.5 million.

Building on this momentum and its commitment to enhancing shareholder value, the Board of Directors has approved an additional €20 million repurchase plan.

This is complemented by a multi-stage capital reduction strategy, unanimously approved by shareholders at the recent Annual General Meeting (AGM), which includes an immediate redemption of nearly 3 million of the Company's own shares.

Full-Year Outlook

On track to add over 1 million new Prime members and deliver Cash EBITDA between €215-€220 million by March 2026.

Dana Dunne, CEO of eDreams ODIGEO, commented: "At the heart of our success is an unbeatable and unrivalled engine: our proprietary AI platform. It is this which allows us to delight members with hyper-personalised experiences and deliver industry-first benefits, such as the freedom for our members to cancel flights across hundreds of airlines. Simply put, there is no better platform or value for travellers on the market today. Our platform's superiority is the engine which powers consistent and substantial growth, turning soaring customer satisfaction into powerful business results and significant returns for our shareholders. With our proven strategy, world-class team, and this unique technology, we are perfectly positioned to scale our success and seize the vast opportunities that lie ahead."

SUMMARY INCOME STATEMENT

(in million) 1Q FY26 Var FY26- FY25 1Q FY25 Revenue Margin 172.6 8% 160.0 Cash Revenue Margin 162.4 (6%) 173.5 Cash Marginal Profit 65.1 8% 60.0 Cash EBITDA 39.0 8% 36.0 Adjusted EBITDA 49.3 118% 22.6 Adjusted Net Income 23.6 795% 2.6

1 Cash EBITDA

2 Average of 2025 (1st January 2025 to 20th August 2025.)

3 Cash EBITDA Margin

4 Cash Marginal Profit Margin

5 Revenue Margin

6 Cash Revenue Margin

7 Cash Revenue Margin

8 (Free) Cash Flow ex Non-Prime Working Capital

9 Net Adds: Gross Adds-Churn.

