

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The yen fell to more than 1-month lows of 173.29 against the euro and 184.84 against the Swiss franc, from early highs of 172.31 and 183.74, respectively.



Against the pound and the U.S. dollar, the yen slid to more than a 2-week low of 200.27 and nearly a 2-week low of 148.28 from early highs of 199.26 and 147.09, respectively.



Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen dropped to more than a 1-month low of 96.87, nearly a 2-week low of 87.17 and a 3-week low of 107.80 from early highs of 96.45, 86.85 and 106.99, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 175.00 against the euro, 186.00 against the franc, 202.00 against the pound, 150.00 against the greenback, 98.00 against the aussie, 88.00 against the kiwi and 109.00 against the loonie.



