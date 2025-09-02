Anzeige
WKN: A2QJRW | ISIN: SE0015244520 | Ticker-Symbol: BIX0
München
02.09.25 | 10:30
2,875 Euro
+2,31 % +0,065
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOINVENT INTERNATIONAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIOINVENT INTERNATIONAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,7452,79511:41
ACCESS Newswire
02.09.2025 10:38 Uhr
147 Leser
BioInvent International: BioInvent Announces Board of Directors Update

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2025 / BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (Nasdaq Stockholm:BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, today announced that Vincent Ossipow has stepped down from the Company's Board of Directors, effective today. The Board wishes to express its gratitude for Vincent's valuable contributions and dedication throughout his tenure.

Vincent Ossipow served as a Board Member of BioInvent from 2016-2020 and again from 2021-2025.

"It has been an honor to serve on the Board of BioInvent and work alongside such a talented team," said Vincent Ossipow. "I am proud of the progress we have made over the years, and I fully endorse the company's renewed clinical focus. I am confident that this strategic direction will deliver meaningful benefits for patients and I look forward to following the company's continued progress."

"On behalf of the Board and the entire organization, I would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Vincent for his insightful leadership and commitment over the years," said Leonard Kruimer, Chairman of the Board. "His expertise has helped steer our strategy during critical phases of growth and transformation."

Following Vincent Ossipow's resignation, the Board of Directors will consist of seven elected members, which meets the requirements of the Articles of Association. The Board continues to be quorate.

About BioInvent
BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T technology platform identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new immune-modulatory candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline and providing licensing and partnering opportunities.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com .

For further information, please contact:
Cecilia Hofvander, VP Investor Relations
Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50
Email: cecilia.hofvander@bioinvent.com

BioInvent International AB (publ)
Co. Reg. No.: 556537-7263
Visiting address: Ideongatan 1
Mailing address: 223 70 LUND
Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50
www.bioinvent.com

Attachments

BioInvent Announces Board of Directors Update

SOURCE: BioInvent International



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/bioinvent-announces-board-of-directors-update-1067575

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
