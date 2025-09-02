

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell sharply on Tuesday while the euro pulled back from recent highs ahead of Eurozone inflation data due later in the day.



Germany's 30-year yield climbed to a 14-year high, tracking a rise in U.S. Treasury yields ahead of key U.S. manufacturing and services activity data as well as the all-important nonfarm payrolls report, due this week.



The benchmark DAX fell 1.1 percent to 23,779 after climbing 0.6 percent on Monday.



DEUTZ shares surged nearly 6 percent. The engine manufacturer has agreed to acquire the Sobek Group, a specialist in drone propulsion systems.



Chemical company BASF was moving lower after it has extended a long-term supply contract for cathode active materials produced at its Schwarzheide facility.



