

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The pound fell to near 4-week lows of 0.8701 against the euro, 1.3375 against the U.S. dollar and 1.0759 against the Swiss franc, from early highs of 0.8642, 1.3548 and 1.0850, respectively.



Against the yen, the pound edged down to 198.81 from an early more than 2-week high of 200.27.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.88 against the euro, 1.31 against the greenback, 1.06 against the franc and 195.00 against the yen.



