Primary Hydrogen Corp.: Primary Hydrogen Commences Phase 2 Field Exploration at Hopkins Project

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2025 / Primary Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV:HDRO)(FRA:83W0)(OTCQB:HNATF) ("Primary" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of Phase 2 field exploration at its Hopkins Project in Ontario. The Company has engaged Norda Stelo to conduct a focused sampling program comprising approximately 265 soil and soil-gas samples targeting both natural hydrogen and potential rare earth element (REE) mineralization.

The fieldwork is expected to be completed within one to two weeks, with analytical results from gas readings and chemical assays anticipated approximately six weeks thereafter.

"This marks our second exploration campaign at Hopkins and is designed to advance our understanding of both natural hydrogen potential and REE prospectivity," said Peter Lauder, VP Exploration at Primary Hydrogen. "In addition to expanding our earlier soil gas sampling program, this phase will assess the rare earth potential along the Clay-Howells alkali carbonatite intrusive, which is known to host REE, thorium, and iron mineralization[1]."

About Norda Stelo

Norda Stelo is a Canadian engineering and consulting firm specializing in field investigation, environmental assessment, and geotechnical services for early-stage resource projects. With over 50 years of experience, the company supports greenfield exploration through high-quality data collection, regulatory compliance, and integrated technical expertise that informs responsible project development across Canada and internationally.

About Primary Hydrogen Corp.

Primary Hydrogen is dedicated to the exploration and development of natural hydrogen resources. The Company holds over 740 acres of prospective land in the United States and 230 square kilometers across Canada. Its portfolio includes the Blakelock, Hopkins, Mary's Harbour, Point Rosie, Crooked Amphibolite, Coquihalla, and Cogburn projects. Primary also holds an option to acquire a 75% interest in the Wicheeda North hydrogen-REE project in British Columbia.

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Peter Lauder, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Primary Hydrogen. Mr. Lauder is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Ben Asuncion

Chief Executive Officer

Primary Hydrogen Corp.

Email: ben@primaryh2.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to: (i) the scope, timing, and objectives of the Phase 2 field sampling program at the Hopkins Project; (ii) the potential to identify natural hydrogen and rare earth element mineralization; and (iii) the expected timeline for receiving and interpreting sampling results.

Forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions, including favorable field conditions, the availability of required permits and resources, the accuracy and reliability of sampling methodologies, and the successful completion of the program as planned.

These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including: adverse weather or logistical challenges, delays in lab analysis, interpretation uncertainties, or regulatory changes. Additional risk factors can be found in the Company's public disclosure documents available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such statements, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

[1] NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Clay-Howells Fe-REE Project, Ontario, Canada by Tetra Tech Wardrop dated September 26, 2011 SOURCE: Primary Hydrogen Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/primary-hydrogen-commences-phase-2-field-exploration-at-hopkins-project-1066579