Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2025) - Primary Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV: HDRO) (OTCQB: HNATF) (FSE: 83W0) (the "Company" or "Primary Hydrogen") is pleased to provide an update on ongoing permitting activities at the Wicheeda North REE project in British Columbia and to announce a corporate change.

Permitting Update

The Company submitted its Notice of Work ("NoW") application for Wicheeda North on August 1, 2025. The application is currently progressing through the consultation process with First Nations as required under British Columbia permitting regulations. Based on current ministry timelines and processing backlogs, the Company anticipates that the consultation and permitting process will be completed in early Q1 2026. Upon receipt of all necessary approvals, the Company intends to engage drilling contractors to plan and execute a maiden drill program at the project.

"Wicheeda North represents an important opportunity for Primary Hydrogen to participate in the growing rare earth element sector," said Ben Asuncion, Chief Executive Officer. "The project's proximity to Defense Metals' advanced Wicheeda deposit, combined with historical exploration work that identified multiple geophysical and geochemical targets, provides a strong foundation as we complete the permitting process and prepare for our maiden drill program."

Corporate Change

The Company also announces that Peter Lauder, P.Geo., has departed from his role as Vice President, Exploration. Mr. Lauder made significant contributions to the Company's exploration initiatives and technical capabilities during his tenure. The Company thanks Mr. Lauder for his service and dedication and wishes him continued success in his future endeavours. The Company will utilize internal resources and qualified third-party contractors for the planning and execution of the upcoming drill program at Wicheeda North.

About the Wicheeda North REE Project

The Wicheeda North Project comprises nine contiguous mineral claims totaling 2,138 hectares (21.1 km²) in the northern Cariboo Mining Division, British Columbia. The property is located within the Rocky Mountain Trench, a structural corridor known to host carbonatite intrusions associated with REE mineralization.

The Project is situated approximately 5 km northwest of Defense Metals Corp.'s Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Deposit, which hosts a NI 43-101 compliant Measured and Indicated Resource of 29.3 million tonnes grading 2.27% Total Rare Earth Oxide (TREO), and an Inferred Resource of 5.7 million tonnes grading 1.40% TREO1.

Historical exploration at Wicheeda North identified seven geophysical and geochemical targets, including sub-circular to elliptical magnetic anomalies and elevated REE concentrations in soil and rock samples. The exploration strategy of the property relies on the latest interpretation of the carbonatite-related REE mineralisation and geochemical signatures of the Defense Metals Wicheeda REE deposit.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Steven L. McMillin, Principal Geologist for Rangefront Mining Services and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Primary Hydrogen Corp.

Primary Hydrogen is dedicated to the exploration and development of natural hydrogen resources. With over 740 acres in the U.S. and 230 square kilometers across Canada, the Company's portfolio includes the Blakelock, Hopkins, Mary's Harbour, Point Rosie, Crooked Amphibolite, Coquihalla, and Cogburn projects. Primary has an option to acquire a 75% interest in a hydrogen-REE project known as Wicheeda North located in British Columbia.

-

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding: (i) the anticipated timing of completion of the permitting and First Nations consultation process in early Q1 2026; (ii) the Company's intention to engage drilling contractors and execute a maiden drill program at Wicheeda North following receipt of necessary approvals; (iii) the Company's plans to utilize internal resources and third-party contractors for exploration activities; and (iv) the exploration potential of the Wicheeda North property.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company at the date of this news release, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Such assumptions include, without limitation: that the permitting process will proceed in the ordinary course without material delays; that First Nations consultations will be completed within anticipated timelines; that the Company will be able to secure qualified drilling contractors on acceptable terms; that the Company will have sufficient financial resources to fund the planned drill program; and that general economic and market conditions will not materially deteriorate.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those projected. Such risks include, but are not limited to: delays in the permitting process or failure to receive necessary approvals; challenges or delays arising from First Nations consultations; inability to secure drilling contractors or equipment on acceptable terms or timelines; insufficient funding to complete planned exploration activities; uncertainties inherent in mineral exploration including the risk that exploration may not result in the discovery of economic mineralization; and other general economic, market, regulatory, or geological risks detailed in the Company's public disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although the Company believes its expectations and assumptions are reasonable based on current information, there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove accurate. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information, as actual outcomes may vary materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

1 Wicheeda Rare Earths Project PFS. (2025, April 4). NI 43-101 Technical Report. Effective date: February 28, 2025.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278485

Source: Primary Hydrogen Corp.