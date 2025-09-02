

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's producer prices increased for the second straight month in July, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Tuesday.



Producer prices rose 0.5 percent monthly in July, slower than the 1.4 percent increase in June.



The overall increase was mainly driven by a 1.7 percent rise in energy costs. Prices for durable consumer goods and capital goods grew 0.3 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, prices for intermediate goods dropped by 0.1 percent.



Prices in the domestic market were up 0.6 percent, and those in the foreign market increased only by 0.1 percent.



On a yearly basis, producer price inflation eased to a 7-month low of 1.6 percent from 2.4 percent in June.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News