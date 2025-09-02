

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - US President Donald Trump claimed that India has offered to eliminate import tariffs on American goods.



'What few people understand is that we do very little business with India, but they do a tremendous amount of business with us. In other words, they sell us massive amounts of goods, their biggest 'client,' but we sell them very little,' Trump said in a statement posted on his social media platform Truth Social Monday.



'They have now offered to cut their Tariffs to nothing, but it's getting late. They should have done so years ago,' he added.



He termed the current U.S.-India trade ties as 'a totally one sided disaster'.



The Indian government sis not react to Trump's comments.



Trump imposed 50 percent tariffs on goods imported from India last week for its continued dependence on oil from Russia.



