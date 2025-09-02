

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DHS Secretary Kristi Noem has claimed that 2.5 million American workers have joined the U.S. workforce since President Trump took office.



In comparison, 88 percent of jobs created during the same period under Biden went to foreign-born workers, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said in a press release marking the Labor Day.



Additionally, the U.S. has seen an estimated decline of approximately 1.6 million illegal aliens across the country, according to DHS.



'This Labor Day, America works for Americans again. 100% of all new job gains have gone to U.S. citizens, and 2.5 million Americans are back at work since January. Under Biden, 88% of all jobs went to foreign born workers. Meanwhile DHS reforms have saved taxpayers over $13.2 billion,' said Secretary Noem. 'President Trump and I are putting the American worker FIRST. Happy Labor Day!'



The U.S. economy continues to surge because it is safer to do business here, DHS said. Under the Trump administration, 70 percent of arrests by Immigration and Customs Enforcement involve illegal aliens who have been convicted or charged with a crime in the U.S.-this doesn't even count foreign fugitives, gang members, or terrorists who don't have a rap sheet in the U.S.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News