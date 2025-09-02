

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's unemployment increased more than expected in August but the overall level was the lowest for the month since 2007, data from the labor ministry revealed on Tuesday.



The number of unemployed increased 21,905 from the previous month in August, while figures were expected to rise moderately by 14,200.



On a yearly basis, unemployment fell by 145,610 in August. Consequently, registered unemployment totalled 2.43 million, which was the lowest level since August 2007.



By economic sectors, registered unemployment fell in the agriculture sector by 1,849 from July.



Meanwhile, unemployment increased by 2,745 in construction and by 2,775 in industry. Unemployment increased more sharply by 21,692 in services, data showed.



Unemployment among young people aged below 25 years rose by 3,485 or 2.12 percent compared to the previous month.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News