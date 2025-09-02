Surrey, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2025) - INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF) (the "Company" or "INEO"), announces today a strategic partnership with Dolphin Digital, a Dallas-based leader in Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising. This collaboration aims to transform the in-store experience at retail locations across the United States which utilize INEO's patented large-screen digital advertising displays by integrating them to Dolphin Digital's connected media sales platform.

The initiative will connect Dolphin Digital's advanced DOOH technology to INEO's cloud-based content delivery and patented retail digital display/loss prevention platform deployed in 190 store locations of the leading office supply retailer in the United States. The combination of the companies' technology and capabilities will deliver dynamic, real-time advertising content to millions of customers and drive sales for a powerful in-store media network.

Kyle Hall, CEO of INEO, stated, "We are excited to partner with Dolphin Digital to bring this additional revenue stream to our retail deployments. By integrating their technology and advertising ecosystem with our mission to enhance retail environments through innovation, this partnership delivers Dolphin's proven revenue-generating media platform within one of North America's most recognized retailers. Furthermore, we expect this partnership will accelerate our developments with other retailers as it brings a solid advertising revenue initiative to the strategic deployment of INEO's advanced loss prevention systems."

The initial rollout will activate INEO's 256 digital screens across 190 office supply retail stores, with further expansion planned as INEO adds more locations. Each store features INEO's patented Welcoming System at the entrance, combining loss prevention with high-visibility digital displays. Additional media-only screens are being deployed beyond the entrance. These additional screens are being placed in areas of the store where there is high customer traffic, offering multiple and incremental ad exposures for advertisers on the INEO and Dolphin networks. INEO and Dolphin Digital's cloud-based platforms enable seamless ad scheduling through DSP-to-SSP integrations, backed by advanced analytics and real-time optimization.

"This partnership with INEO represents a major leap forward in delivering intelligent, targeted advertising, at scale, within large, top tier retailers," said Josey George, CEO of Dolphin Digital. "Together with INEO, we're bringing retailers and advertisers an unmatched solution: a turnkey media network that combines loss-prevention, retail intelligence and advertising revenue. For advertisers, it means high in-store visibility and measurable ROI. For retailers, it delivers a new monetization layer without additional infrastructure costs. This is the future of retail media - smarter, connected, and results-driven."

The Dolphin - INEO alliance leverages the growing convergence between retail technology and programmatic advertising, offering new monetization opportunities for retailers and exceptional reach for advertisers. The integrated Dolphin-INEO platform will go live this month.

INEO Tech Corp. Retail Media Network

About INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF)

INEO Tech Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary, INEO Solutions Inc., operates the INEO Media Network, a digital advertising and analytics solution for retailers, and INEO Retail Media, an advertising sales provider for in-store retail media. INEO is headquartered in Surrey, Canada and publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "INEO" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "INEOF".

About Dolphin Digital OOH Media

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Dolphin Digital OOH Media is an industry innovator in digital-out-of-home advertising. The company provides intelligent display solutions for retail, convenience, and public venues, powered by real-time analytics and wireless infrastructure.

