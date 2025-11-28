Surrey, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2025) - INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF) (the "Company" or "INEO") announces that the Company is suspending its previously announced rights offering (the "Rights Offering"). The Company has been advised by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") that the TSXV has withdrawn its conditional approval for the Rights Offering as presently structured, in part due to a complaint by a shareholder that the Rights Offering as structured unfairly prejudices shareholder interests. The Company is considering whether to revise the Rights Offering to proceed on an amended basis or withdraw the rights offering in its entirety. Until a determination is made, the Company is suspending the Rights Offering and no rights will be issued.

INEO Tech Corp. builds technology at the intersection of in-store retail media and loss prevention. Through its wholly owned subsidiary INEO Solutions Inc., the company operates the INEO Media Network, a digital signage and retail analytics platform, and INEO Retail Media, which sells and manages advertising across in-store screens. INEO's patented integration of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) pedestals with digital displays helps retailers reduce theft while generating incremental media revenue from the same footprint. INEO is headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (INEO) and the OTCQB (INEOF).

