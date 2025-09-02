

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's consumer price inflation held steady in August after accelerating in the previous three months, flash figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 4.1 percent year-over-year in August, the same as in July's 16-month high.



Costs for services alone grew 6.4 percent compared to last year, and those for food, beverages, and tobacco rose 6.2 percent. Energy costs were 2.5 percent more expensive.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent.



The EU measure of inflation, or the harmonized index of consumer prices, rose 4.6 percent annually and by 0.2 percent monthly in August.



The final figure for the month of August is set to be published on September 15.



