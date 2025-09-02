

MIDLAND (dpa-AFX) - Dow Inc. (DOW) has received an additional $540 million in proceeds following Macquarie Asset Management's increased investment in Diamond Infrastructure Solutions, raising its minority equity stake from 40% to 49%. This brings Dow's total proceeds from the transaction to approximately $3 billion.



Macquarie Asset Management is a global asset manager, integrated across public and private markets. Macquarie Asset Management is part of Macquarie Group, a diversified financial group. Macquarie Group employs over 19,000 people in 34 markets and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange.



