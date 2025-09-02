New EV charging solution showcased at ICNC combines PV integration, energy storage and thermal runaway management features

XCharge North America ("XCharge NA") and XCharge Europe ("XCharge EU"), subsidiaries of high-power EV charging and battery-integrated solution provider XCHG Limited (NASDAQ: XCH), have introduced the latest charging system, GridLink, to the European market at the Intercharge Network Conference (ICNC) in Berlin, Germany. Following a successful launch and real-world deployments in North America, the system has now been fully adapted to meet EU standards, featuring a liquid-cooled thermal management system and advanced fire suppression technology.

At the core of GridLink is XCharge's proprietary 215 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, delivering up to 194 kW of DC charging power while requiring only 44 kW of AC input from the grid-making it ideal for locations with limited grid capacity or where infrastructure upgrades are not economically viable. The battery unit is scalable to 430 kWh and allows the charger to operate independently of the grid during blackouts. A 55-inch integrated screen provides an attractive interface for users and can be used to display dynamic advertisements.

Beyond ultra-fast charging and energy storage, GridLink also supports seamless photovoltaic(PV) integration. These integrated features directly tackle industry pain points, such as limited grid capacity, rising solar energy adoption, and the demand for grid-independent operation-while also addressing safety concerns typically associated with high-power charging and energy storage systems.

"GridLink empowers operators to generate new revenue streams, enhance grid resilience, and ensure multi-layered safety across operations. We're proud to bring this technology to Europe at a time when the market is calling for more efficient and future-ready charging solutions," says Albina Iljasov, Head of Europe at XCharge.

Raising the Bar on EV Charging Safety

GridLink sets a new safety benchmark, combining cutting-edge thermal management with advanced fire suppression systems. Its liquid cooling system provides 2.38 times more heat dissipation surface than standard designs, maintaining a stable 37 °C even under high load or in extreme environments. Each battery pack is equipped with four sensors for early hazard detection, an automated ventilation system that actively disperses flammable gases before they reach critical levels. Uniquely, GridLink integrates the world's first built-in "fire suppression fluid tank" for pack-level fire suppression, minimizing damage and enabling quick, cost-effective battery pack replacement.

Additionally, the system is engineered for easy maintenance, requiring just two technicians for routine servicing. The charger also supports modern communication standards including OCPP 1.6J and 2.0.1 and connects via GSM, LTE or LAN.

New Revenue Potential for Solar Site Operators

GridLink channels solar energy directly into DC fast charging, offering a practical way to utilize on-site generation. This method is particularly relevant at locations where feeding electricity back into the grid provides limited financial return. By linking solar sites directly to charging infrastructure, GridLink enables these assets to generate tangible operational and economic benefits.

About XCharge North America

XCharge North America (XCharge NA) specializes in high-power EV charging and battery-integrated solutions tailored to the North American electrical grid. With solutions that store energy, improve grid resilience, and create new revenue streams, XCharge NA is the first scalable open-access EV charging solution designed to strengthen the country's electrical grid and broader energy infrastructure while providing charging solutions for EVs from individual to fleet.

About XCharge EU

XCharge Europe is a provider of high-power and battery-integrated charging solutions. Headquartered in Hamburg since 2017, the company supports industry leaders with innovative charging solutions and reliable after-sales service. With the addition of a new test lab in Hamburg in 2024, alongside the SGS testing facility in Madrid, XCharge Europe reinforces its commitment to the European market, enabling rigorous product testing, tailored solutions, and the advancement of e-mobility across the region.

About XCharge

XCharge (NASDAQ: XCH), founded in 2015, is a global leader in integrated EV charging solutions. The Company offers comprehensive EV charging solutions, which primarily include the DC fast chargers and the advanced battery-integrated DC fast chargers as well as its accompanying services. Through a combination of proprietary charging technology, energy storage system technology and accompanying services, XCharge enhances EV charging efficiency and unlocks the value of energy storage and management. Committed to providing innovative and efficient EV charging solutions, XCharge is actively working toward establishing a global green future critical to the Company's long-term growth and development.

