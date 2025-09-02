Brenmiller Energy: Brenmiller Advances Tempo and Wolfson TES Projects Expected to Generate Revenue from bGen Starting 2026

Brenmiller outlines key upcoming project milestones at Tempo and Wolfson

ROSH HA'AYIN, IL / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2025 / Brenmiller Energy Ltd. (Nasdaq:BNRG), (the "Company", "Brenmiller" or "Brenmiller Energy") a leading global provider of Thermal Energy Storage ("TES") solutions for industrial and utility customers, today outlined key upcoming milestones for the Tempo Beverages Ltd. ("Tempo") and Wolfson Medical Center ("Wolfson") projects. In addition, the Company has numerous projects in development through joint ventures, as well as a robust global pipeline of opportunities valued in hundreds of millions of dollars.

"Tempo and Wolfson are the first in a series of revenue-generating projects that will scale our technology, our sales, and our impact," stated Avi Brenmiller, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Brenmiller Energy. "Tempo is expected to enter commercial operation and revenue generation in 2026, with Wolfson is ramping up for revenues by the end of 2026 or early 2027. This marks an important shift from project development to revenue execution and validates the Company's capital-efficient Energy as a Service (EaaS) approach."

Tempo Project Execution Timeline

Once commissioned, Brenmiller's bGen ZERO will replace Tempo's fossil fuel boilers and serve as the beverage processor's primary heat source at its Nethanya, Israel facility. The switch from heavy fuel oil to electricity is estimated to mitigate over 6,200 tons of carbon emissions annually and save Tempo an estimated $7.5 million over 15 years. Tempo is partially owned by Heineken International B.V. and produces and distributes brands including Heineken and Pepsi. As of today, the expected project execution timeline for the Tempo project is:

Q4 2025 - End of construction and entering commissioning

H1 2026 - Full customer acceptance test completed

Wolfson Hospital Project Execution Timeline

bGen ZERO's power-to-heat TES will replace diesel boilers at Wolfson Hospital in Holon, Israel. The TES will be charged from grid electricity at off-peak hours to produce saturated steam and hot water around the clock 24/7/365. According to the Israeli Ministry of Finance's estimates, electric heat provided via Brenmiller's bGen ZERO has the potential to save Wolfson up to $1.3 million annually and reduce the hospital's local carbon footprint by 3,900 tons per year. Progress at Wolfson Hospital is on track, with early construction and component production already initiated. As of today, the expected project execution timeline for the Wolfson Hospital project is:

Q4 2025 - Civil works

Q3 2026 - Construction completion

Q4 2026 - Commissioning

H1 2027 - Full customer acceptance test completed

About bGen

bGen ZERO is Brenmiller's TES system, which converts electricity into heat to power sustainable industrial processes at a price that is competitive with natural gas. The bGen ZERO charges by capturing low-cost electricity from renewables or the grid and stores it in crushed rocks. It then discharges steam, hot water, or hot air on demand according to customer requirements. The bGen ZERO also supports the development of utility-scale renewables by providing critical flexibility and grid-balancing capabilities. bGen ZERO was named among TIME's Best Inventions of 2023 in the Green Energy category and won Gold in the Energy Storage and Management category at the 2025 Edison Awards.

About Brenmiller Energy Ltd.

Brenmiller Energy helps energy-intensive industries and power producers end their reliance on fossil fuel boilers. Brenmiller's patented bGen ZERO thermal battery is a modular and scalable energy storage system that turns renewable electricity into zero-emission heat. It charges using low-cost renewable electricity and discharges a continuous supply of heat on demand and according to its customers' needs. The most experienced thermal battery developer on the market, Brenmiller operates the world's only gigafactory for thermal battery production and is trusted by leading multinational energy companies. For more information visit the Company's website at https://bren-energy.com/ and follow the company on X and LinkedIn.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when discussing: the revenue that will be generated from the Tempo and Wolfson projects and timeline; that the Tempo project is expected to enter commercial operation in January 2026, and Wolfson ramping up for revenues by the end of 2026 or early 2027; that the Tempo and Wolfson projects mark an important shift from project development to revenue execution and validates the Company's capital-efficient EaaS approach. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this press release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to: the Company's planned level of revenues and capital expenditures; risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources; the demand for and market acceptance of our products; impact of competitive products and prices; product development, commercialization or technological difficulties; the success or failure of negotiations; trade, legal, social and economic risks; and political, economic and military instability in the Middle East, specifically in Israel. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 4, 2025, which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

