Old Saybrook, Connecticut and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2025) - BluSky Carbon Inc. (CSE: BSKY) (FSE: QE4) (WKN A401NM) ("BluSky" or the "Company"), an innovative entry into the carbon removal clean technology sector, announces that, in connection with the news release dated February 24, 2025, the Company has amended the terms of the convertible debentures of the Company in the principal amount of $750,000 (the "Convertible Debentures", and each a "Convertible Debenture Unit"). Each Convertible Debenture Unit consists of (i) a $1,000 principal amount Convertible Debenture and (ii) 4,761.9 common share purchase warrants of the Company (the "Warrants"), with each whole Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") at a price of $0.30 for a period of 2 years from issuance. The Convertible Debentures bear interest at a rate of 12.0% per annum.

Pursuant to the amended terms, each Convertible Debenture will be convertible, in whole or in part, at any time while any principal or interest remains outstanding, into Common Shares, at the option of the holder, at a price of $0.115 per Common Share, from the original conversion price of $0.21 per Common Share. The maturity date of the Convertible Debentures has likewise been extended to February 23, 2027. The parties have further agreed to an escalation of the conversion price, such that if the Common Shares on the Exchange close above $0.153 for ten (10) consecutive trading days, the debentureholder will have 30 days (the "Escalation Period") to convert any outstanding principal amount or interest outstanding at the conversion price. Following the Escalation Period, the conversion price will change to $0.21, subject to adjustment in certain circumstances set forth in the debenture certificate.

Grant of Restricted Share Units

The Company further announces that it has granted an aggregate of 5,000,000 Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") to its directors, subject to vesting provisions. The RSUs were granted in accordance with the Company's equity incentive plan and are subject to a hold period of four months commencing on the date of grant in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Stock Exchange.

