Telescope Innovations Corp. (CSE: TELI) (OTCQB: TELIF) (FSE: J4U) ("Telescope Innovations", "Telescope", or the "Company"), a leader in intelligent automation platforms for accelerating chemical process development, is pleased to announce the appointment of Vaso Vlachos as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately.

Ms. Vlachos is a proven leader with over 20 years of experience managing automation and analytical technology offerings for the biopharmaceutical and chemical industries. Her background spans sales & marketing, operations, quality, and innovation management. Most recently, she was the Global Head of Mettler-Toledo AutoChem's Real-Time Analytics ("RTA") business. She also previously steered the market development and commercialization of Mettler-Toledo's EasySampler probe, which has achieved long-lived, multi-year adoption by the pharmaceutical industry, integration with major lab instrument partners, and successfully developed and maintained a global distribution a decade after its launch. The EasySampler probe is also a key component of Telescope's DirectInject-LC product.

POSITIONING TO SCALE TELESCOPE'S ONLINE ANALYTICS BUSINESS

Telescope's first commercial product, DirectInject-LC has doubled in sales opportunities in its third fiscal quarter of 2025 compared to Q3, 2024, and commercial operations have expanded from the US and Canada to Europe, Japan, and China. Ms. Vlachos' experience in global product integration with sales and services strengthens Telescope's ability to grow both its installation base and bolster recurring revenue streams.

EXPANDING OPPORTUNITES IN SELF-DRIVING LABS

Beyond DirectInject-LC, Telescope is advancing Self-Driving Lab ("SDL") deployments with leading partners, including Pfizer. Ms. Vlachos' track record aligning product, software, and field organizations will support efficient delivery and lifecycle management as SDL programs move from pilots to broader deployment.

STRENGTHENING CRITICAL MINERALS INITIATIVES

Telescope has advanced the commercial readiness of two proprietary lithium refinement technologies from R&D to lab piloting and customer sampling. Ms. Vlachos' operations leadership will focus on partner integration and scale-up readiness across these programs.

EXECUTIVE PERSPECTIVES

"Ms. Vlachos brings exactly the kind of hands-on, market-connected operating leadership we need as we scale DirectInject-LC globally and execute on SDL and process development opportunities. Her experience building world-class analytics and technology businesses maps directly onto Telescope's next stage," said Henry Dubina, CEO & Chairman. "On behalf of Telescope, I would also like to thank Dr. Jeff Sherman for his leadership as COO over the past few years. I am pleased to announce that he will continue to support Telescope in an advisory capacity, ensuring continuity as we expand our operations and pursue new opportunities."

"I'm excited to join a team that's converting deep chemistry and automation expertise into real customer value," said Vaso Vlachos. "Our focus is operational excellence, ensuring every installation delivers measurable gains in data quality, throughput, and time-to-decision for our customers."

The Company also announces that it has granted incentive stock option in the total amount of 518,140 options to 1 Consultant and 5 Employees of the Company in accordance with the Company's Equity Incentive Plan. The option vest according to the Company's Equity Incentive Plan and are exercisable to acquire common shares of the Company at a price of $0.43 until September 2, 2030.

About Telescope Innovations

Telescope Innovations is a chemical technology company developing scalable manufacturing processes and tools for the pharmaceutical and chemical industry. The Company builds and deploys new enabling technologies including flexible robotic platforms and artificial intelligence software that improves experimental throughput, efficiency, and data quality. Our aim is to bring modern chemical technology solutions to meet the most serious challenges in health and sustainability.

Forward-Looking Information

Forward-looking information is based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, and uncertainties that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements in this document include statements around the scale-up of the DirectInject-LC business, the progression of Telescope's SDL and lithium programs, the impact and customer value of Telescope's technology, and all other statements that are not statements of historical fact.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

