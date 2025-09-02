Silence Therapeutics plc, Nasdaq: SLN ("Silence" or the "Company"), a global clinical-stage company developing novel siRNA (short interfering RNA) therapies, today announced that management will participate in the following conferences:

Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat on Tuesday, September 9, 2025 at 5:35 p.m. ET

H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Fireside Chat on Wednesday, September 10, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. ET

The webcasts can be accessed in the Investors section of the Silence website at www.silence-therapeutics.com.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to transforming people's lives by silencing diseases through precision engineered medicines created with proprietary siRNA (short interfering RNA) technology. Silence leverages its mRNAi GOLD platform to create innovative siRNAs designed to precisely target and silence disease-associated genes in the liver, which represents a substantial opportunity. Silence focuses on areas of high unmet medical need with programs advancing in cardiovascular disease, hematology and rare diseases. For more information, please visit https://www.silence-therapeutics.com/.

