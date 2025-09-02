QAD Inc., the company transforming manufacturing and supply chains with intelligent, adaptive cloud solutions, today announced the appointment of Amit Sharma as President of its newly established ERP Business Unit. Effective September 1, Sharma will lead QAD's mission to redefine ERP for the manufacturing industry, accelerating the company's shift from traditional systems of record to AI-powered systems of action.

Sharma joins QAD from SAP, where he served as Vice President of Product for Manufacturing Industries. Over a 20-year career, he has been at the forefront of ERP innovation, launching and scaling modern cloud solutions for some of the world's most complex manufacturing environments. Known for his ability to blend deep industry expertise with a relentless customer focus, Sharma has built a reputation for helping manufacturers unlock efficiency, agility, and competitive advantage through technology.

"This is a pivotal moment for manufacturing technology," said Sanjay Brahmawar, CEO of QAD. "We are reimagining ERP with Champion AI-helping manufacturers move from rigid, heritage systems to intelligent, adaptive platforms that drive real-time decisions and outcomes. Amit brings the expertise, vision, and passion needed to lead this transformation. His appointment marks a bold step in our mission to revolutionize the role of ERP in modern manufacturing."

Amit Sharma added, "I am thrilled to join QAD at a time when the manufacturing industry is on the cusp of unprecedented change. Manufacturers don't just need systems to track the past-they need intelligent platforms that guide the future. QAD's vision of adaptive, AI-driven ERP is exactly what the industry has been waiting for, and I look forward to working with our teams and customers to bring it to life at scale."

QAD Redzone

QAD Inc. builds and empowers Adaptive Enterprises. QAD's cloud manufacturing and supply chain solutions help move businesses from where they are today to where they need to be by aligning and optimizing people, processes and systems. Thousands of companies have deployed QAD enterprise solutions globally, including enterprise resource planning (ERP), connected workforce (Redzone), process intelligence, supplier relationship management (SRM), digital supply chain planning (DSCP), advanced scheduling, global trade and transportation execution (GTTE), digital commerce and enterprise quality management system (EQMS). For more information, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6100. Find us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

