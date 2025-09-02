Enabling Predictable, Resilient, and Sustainable Supply Chain Transportation with High-Quality Visibility Data

Shippeo announced today that enriched real-time transportation visibility data-as-a-service from its global, multimodal network of carriers is now available as an SAP endorsed app, available for online purchase on SAP Store. SAP Endorsed Apps are a distinct category of solutions within SAP's partner ecosystem. These apps solve key customer challenges that provide additional value to offer holistic business solutions and bring out the best in every business.

Shippeo's solution is uniquely positioned to deliver the highest quality event, geolocation, sustainability, and predictive analytical data like estimated time of arrival (ETAs), to SAP customers through a streamlined data-as-a-service offering designed for integration into the SAP Business Network Global Track and Trace solution. Similarly to its platform offering, Shippeo provides tracking of multi-leg, multi-modal shipments, for shippers to gain visibility and predictive ETAs for their shipments from their carriers and freight forwarders. This new solution delivers Shippeo's high-quality visibility and predictive analysis directly to SAP landscapes through SAP Business Network Global Track and Trace. Shippeo also provides best-in-class carrier and freight forwarder onboarding, with comprehensive implementation support, helping to accelerate customer value.

"Delivering Shippeo's highest quality data-as-a-service through SAP's Endorsed App program, now available on the SAP Store, is a significant advancement for the long-standing partnership between Shippeo and SAP, which has already seen us work with shared clients like BSH for many years now," states Shippeo CEO Pierre Khoury. "Our highly accurate, AI-powered real-time transportation visibility and sustainability data is now directly accessible within SAP Business Network Global Track and Trace. This integration empowers SAP customers with unprecedented data accuracy, completeness, and timeliness, along with predictive ETAs, enabling them to proactively mitigate risks and build more efficient, resilient and sustainable supply chains."

SAP Endorsed Apps are premium certified by SAP with added security, in-depth testing and measurements against benchmarks results. With Shippeo's data-as-a-service into SAP Business Network Global Track and Trace, shippers can:

Gain comprehensive, multimodal visibility across all shipments, from first to last mile

Leverage reliable predicted shipment arrival times from machine learning-powered ETAs

Receive real-time alerts and manage risks and exceptions proactively to mitigate supply chain disruptions

Keep customers and partners informed with automated, customizable notifications

Streamline operations and foster collaboration with integrated workflows and automated updates

Optimize supply chain performance by monitoring KPIs, lead times, and avoiding extra fees

Capture and analyze transportation emissions to meet sustainability goals.

"Shippeo is a long-standing, highly valued logistics partner of SAP. Shippeo's ability to provide high-quality shipment tracking data helps SAP customers to build stronger supply chains through logistics visibility in their core ERP, transportation and tracking processes," says Joern Keller, Chief Product Officer, SAP Business Network. "We are very pleased that Shippeo now has their data-as-a-service offering available to SAP customers through SAP Store. Together, SAP and Shippeo help our mutual customers to achieve an extraordinary level of resilience and responsiveness throughout their supply chains and interconnected operations."

Shippeo's data-as-a-service solution is available for digital discovery and purchase at SAP Store, the digital marketplace for solutions from SAP and its partners. SAP Store provides customers with real-time access to more than 2,000 innovative solutions from SAP as well as partner solutions that complement and extend their SAP applications, enabling digital transformation of their business.

About Shippeo

Shippeo is a global leader in real-time multimodal transportation visibility, enabling leading shippers and logistics service providers to build more resilient, sustainable, and customer-centric supply chains. By enabling Transport Process Automation, Shippeo streamlines transportation processes, optimizes logistics costs, and enhances customer experience. Its network integrates with over 228,000 carriers and 1,100 TMS, telematics and ELD systems, offering instant access to real-time tracking for all transport modes via an intuitive platform and related services. A machine learning algorithm ensures unmatched shipment ETA accuracy, allowing businesses to anticipate issues, proactively manage exceptions, collaborate efficiently, and reduce transport-related greenhouse gas emissions. Hundreds of customers, including global brands such as Ahold Delhaize, AkzoNobel, Barilla, Coca-Cola HBC, Heineken, Kuehne+Nagel, L'Oréal, LVMH, Renault Group, and Saint-Gobain, trust Shippeo to track more than 90 million shipments annually across 150 countries. For more information, visit www.shippeo.com

