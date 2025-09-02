Editas Medicine, Inc.: Editas Medicine Nominates EDIT-401, an LDLR-Targeted Medicine, as Lead In Vivo Development Candidate

EDIT-401 achieved ~90% mean LDL-C reduction with single dose in non-human primates

EDIT-401 on track for human proof-of-concept data by end of 2026

Strong cash position with operational runway into second quarter of 2027

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a pioneering gene editing company, today announced the nomination of its lead in vivo development candidate, EDIT-401, an experimental, potential best-in-class, one-time therapy designed to significantly reduce LDL cholesterol (LDL-C) levels.

"Today's nomination of EDIT-401 as our lead in vivo development candidate is a significant milestone in our long-term vision to lead the field of in vivo programmable gene editing," said Gilmore O'Neill, M.B., M.M.Sc., President and Chief Executive Officer of Editas Medicine. "At Editas Medicine, we believe in vivo is the future of medicine. With EDIT-401, we're advancing our differentiated upregulation strategy to develop a next-generation medicine that can deliver lasting impact for patients."

About EDIT-401

EDIT-401 is an experimental, potentially transformative in vivo gene editing medicine, based on Editas' differentiated upregulation approach. EDIT-401 is designed to treat hyperlipidemia by directly editing the LDLR gene to increase LDLR protein expression and reduce LDL-C levels. This targeted approach has demonstrated a favorable preclinical profile in both efficacy data and tolerability and supports the potential of EDIT-401 to deliver meaningful clinical outcomes for patients underserved by current lipid-lowering therapies.

Key highlights of EDIT-401 include:

Robust efficacy data with ~90 percent mean reduction of LDL-C in preclinical non-human primate studies, while standard of care therapies demonstrate a 40-60% mean reduction of LDL-C

Potential one-time treatment designed for lifelong benefit

Sizeable market potential with favorable health care system economics

Attractive business model expected to align with typical biopharma margins

Compelling preclinical data supporting rapid progression to human proof-of-concept data by end of 2026



About Hyperlipidemia and Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease (ASCVD)

Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) is the leading cause of death worldwide and imposes a significant burden on the US healthcare system with national expenditures projected to reach over $300 billion in 2035. Elevated LDL-C is a major causal factor in ASCVD disease. Elevated LDL-C, also known as hyperlipidemia, is a highly prevalent disease affecting over 70 million patients in the United States alone. Substantial unmet need exists across multiple at-risk segments of patients with hyperlipidemia.

"EDIT-401 leverages our in vivo gene editing platform to precisely target noncoding regions that regulate LDLR gene expression," said Linda C. Burkly, Ph.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer of Editas Medicine. "This targeted editing approach enables direct upregulation of LDLR, with the potential for EDIT-401 to deliver meaningful benefits beyond the current standard of care across multiple segments of the hyperlipidemia population."



Hematopoietic Stem Cells Program Update

Editas remains committed to progressing its other programs and pipeline. The Company intends to continue work on optimizing candidates for its Hematopoietic Stem Cell (HSC) program but plans to focus its resources on the advancement of its lead EDIT-401 program to human proof-of-concept.



Key Upcoming Planned Milestones

The Company expects to identify and disclose an additional target cell type or tissue by the end of 2025. By mid-2026, it plans to submit an investigational new drug (IND) or clinical trial application (CTA) for EDIT-401, with the goal of achieving in vivo human proof-of-concept data for EDIT-401 by the end of 2026.

Cash Runway

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $178.5 million. Editas re-confirmed its cash runway guidance and expects that its existing cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities and the retained portions of the payments payable under its license agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals will enable the Company to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into the second quarter of 2027.

About Editas Medicine

As a pioneering gene editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of transformative in vivo medicines for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize durable, precision in vivo gene editing medicines for a broad class of diseases. Editas Medicine is the exclusive licensee of Broad Institute's Cas12a patent estate and Broad Institute and Harvard University's Cas9 patent estates for human medicines. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

