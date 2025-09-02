Integral Metals Corp.: Integral Metals Announces Completion of 2025 Drilling at the KAP Project

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integral Metals Corp. (CSE: INTG | OTC: ITGLF | FSE: ZK9) (the "Company" or "Integral") is pleased to announce the successful completion of its 2025 diamond drilling program at the flagship KAP Project in the Northwest Territories.

The program successfully tested key areas of the Main Showing and extended drilling into new zones to follow up on historical results. The primary objective was to improve the Company's understanding of the geometry and continuity of mineralization at KAP, while also evaluating the broader potential of the host units. The completed holes are expected to provide valuable new information that will help guide ongoing exploration and future drill targeting.

With drilling now complete, demobilization of crews and equipment has begun. Winterization of the camp is also underway to ensure a safe and secure seasonal shutdown.

"This drill program marks a major milestone for Integral Metals," said Paul Sparkes, CEO of Integral Metals. "The team has executed the program efficiently and gathered important information that will shape our next steps at KAP. We look forward to sharing more details once the data has been compiled and analyzed."

Integral Metals will provide further updates as assay results become available and a comprehensive technical review is completed.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Jared Suchan, Ph.D., P.Geo., VP of Exploration at the Company, and a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

For a discussion of the Company's QA/QC and data verification procedures and processes, please see the technical report entitled, Technical Report on the KAP Property, Mackenzie Mountains, Northwest Territories, Canada, a copy of which may be obtained under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

ABOUT INTEGRAL METALS CORP.

Integral is an exploration stage company, engaged in the business of mineral exploration for critical minerals, including gallium, germanium, and rare earth elements, with the goal of contributing to the development of a domestic supply chain for these minerals. Integral holds properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions in Canada and the United States of America, including the Northwest Territories, Manitoba and Montana, where it has received regulatory support for its exploration efforts.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the Company's future plans and prospects, including with respect to further exploration work at its mineral properties.

Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information, including, in respect of the forward-looking information included in this press release, assumptions regarding the future plans and strategies of the Company, including its ability to complete the planned drilling program as intended.

Although forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among other things, the risk that the Company may be unable to complete further exploration work as planned, and that the Company's business prospects and priorities may change, whether as a result of unexpected events, general market and economic conditions or as a result of the Company's future exploration efforts, and that any such change may result in a re-deployment of the Company's resources and efforts in a manner divergent from the Company's current business plan or strategy. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.