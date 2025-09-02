Jianpu Technology Inc. Reports First Half Year 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jianpu Technology Inc. ("Jianpu," or the "Company") (OTCQB: AIJTY), a leading open financial technology platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first half year ended June 30, 2025.
First Half Year 2025 Financial Results
Total revenues increased by 29.9% to RMB557.6 million (US$77.8 million) in the first half of 2025 from RMB429.2 million in the same period of 2024.
Revenues from recommendation services increased by 52.7% to RMB442.4 million (US$61.8 million) in the first half of 2025 from RMB289.7 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily due to the increase in revenues from recommendation services for loans amid higher application volumes, partially offset by the decrease in revenues from recommendation services for credit cards following the board-approved wind-down of the business in April 2025.
Revenues from digital intelligence as a service[1] increased by 38.3% to RMB51.6 million (US$7.2 million) in the first half of 2025 from RMB37.3 million in the same period of 2024, primarily due to an expanded customer base.
Revenues from marketing and other services decreased by 37.7% to RMB63.7 million (US$8.9 million) in the first half of 2025 from RMB102.2 million in the same period of 2024, primarily due to the deconsolidation of Anguo in the second half of 2024, and the board-approved wind-down of certain non-core business activities, which was initiated in April 2025.
Cost of promotion and acquisition increased by 37.0% to RMB338.5 million (US$47.2 million) in the first half of 2025 from RMB247.0 million in the same period of 2024. This increase was largely driven by the increased revenues from our loan recommendation services.
Cost of operation increased by 41.3% to RMB39.7 million (US$5.5 million) in the first half of 2025 from RMB28.1 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to the increase in data acquisition costs in line with the increase in revenue from digital intelligence as a service[1].
Sales and marketing expenses was RMB64.2 million (US$9.0 million) in the first half of 2025, remaining relatively stable compared to that of RMB64.4 million in the same period of 2024.
Research and development expenses was RMB36.4 million (US$5.1 million) in the first half of 2025, remaining relatively stable compared to that of RMB37.0 million in the same period of 2024.
General and administrative expenses increased by 17.4% to RMB51.9 million (US$7.2 million) in the first half of 2025 from RMB44.2 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily due to the increases in payroll expenses, professional fees and allowance for credit losses.
Income from operations increased by 216.5% to RMB26.9 million (US$3.8 million) in the first half of 2025 from RMB8.5 million in the same period of 2024. Operating income margin was 4.8% in the first half of 2025, compared with 2.0% in the same period of 2024. The increase was attributable to the Company's continuous focus on businesses optimization.
Fair value changes of crypto assets[2] was an unrealized loss of RMB12.9 million (US$1.8 million) in the first half of 2025, reflecting a decrease in fair value changes of crypto assets since January 1, 2025
Others, net[2] was a net income of RMB0.7 million (US$0.1 million) in the first half of 2025 compared with a net income of RMB14.7 million in the same period of 2024. The Company recognized a realized gain of RMB7.8 million from the investment in Conflux Global and other crypto assets[2], as well as an investment gain of RMB5.9 million resulting from the termination of a non-controlling investment[3] in the first half of 2024.
Net income was RMB19.1 million (US$2.7 million) in the first half of 2025 compared with RMB28.9 million in the same period of 2024. Net income margin was 3.4% in the first half of 2025, compared with 6.7% in the same period of 2024.
Non-GAAP adjusted net income[4] was RMB29.3 million (US$4.1 million) in the first half of 2025, compared with RMB24.3 million in the same period of 2024. Non-GAAP adjusted net income margin[4] was 5.3% in the first half of 2025 compared with 5.7% in the same period of 2024.
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA[5] was an income of RMB25.8 million (US$3.6 million), compared with RMB20.6 million in the same period of 2024.
As of June 30, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, time deposits and restricted cash and time deposits of RMB651.7 million (US$91.0 million) and working capital of approximately RMB451.8 million (US$63.1 million). Compared to those as of December 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents, time deposits and restricted cash and time deposits decreased by RMB55.9 million.
About Jianpu Technology Inc.
Jianpu Technology Inc. operates a leading open financial technology platform, under the Rong360 brand, connecting users with an extensive spectrum of financial products and other products and services. By leveraging cutting-edge digital technology, the Company offers intelligent and comprehensive search and recommendation results in a seamless, efficient, and secure manner to meet the needs of its diverse audience. The Company also enables financial and non-financial partners to enhance their efficiency and competitiveness by offering digital intelligence as a service, including data- and analytical-based risk management, intelligent marketing, and other integrated solutions and services. As the Company expands into FinTech+ ecosystem and broadens its global footprint, it will continue to innovate and solidify its influence in the space of financial technology and digital transformation. For more information, please visit http://ir.jianpu.ai.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company uses adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income/(loss), each a Non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes.
The Company believes that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income/(loss) help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of the expenses and gains that the Company include in income/(loss) from operations and net income/(loss). The Company believes that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income/(loss) provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by its management in its financial and operational decision-making.
Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income/(loss) should not be considered in isolation or construed as alternatives to net income/(loss) or any other measure of performance or as indicators of the Company's operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review the historical Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income/(loss) presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company's data. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA before share-based compensation expenses, fair value changes of crypto assets and gain from disposal or fair value change of equity investments. EBITDA represents net income/(loss) before interest income and expenses, income tax benefits/(expenses) and depreciation and amortization.
Adjusted net income/(loss) represents net income/(loss) before share-based compensation expenses, fair value changes of crypto assets and gain from disposal or fair value change of equity investments.
For more information on this Non-GAAP financial measure, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP results" set forth at the end of this document.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the Company's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its solutions and services; the Company's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with users, financial service providers and other parties it collaborates with; trends, competition and regulatory policies relating to the industries the Company operates in; general economic and business conditions globally and in China; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this document and in the attachments is as of the date of this document, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Jianpu Technology Inc.
(IR) Xinren Wang, E-mail: [email protected]
(PR) Amanda Hu, E-mail: [email protected]
Tel: +86 (10) 6242 7068
Jianpu Technology Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
As of December 31,
As of June 30,
2024
2025
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
418,591
361,722
50,494
Time deposits
11,572
11,524
1,609
Restricted cash and time deposits
251,023
278,466
38,872
Accounts receivable, net (including amounts billed
143,032
155,087
21,649
Amount due from related parties
2,365
5,638
787
Prepayments and other current assets
66,570
60,517
8,449
Total current assets
893,153
872,954
121,860
Non-current assets:
Property and equipment, net
9,434
8,959
1,251
Intangible assets, net
1,891
1,598
223
Crypto assets
15,506
30,470
4,253
Restricted cash and time deposits
26,395
-
-
Long-term investments
58,268
76,242
10,643
Other non-current assets
977
1,206
168
Total non-current assets
112,471
118,475
16,538
Total assets
1,005,624
991,429
138,398
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
202,436
137,320
19,169
Accounts payable (including amounts billed through
108,249
120,824
16,866
Advances from customers
51,635
65,075
9,084
Tax payable
9,939
8,140
1,136
Amount due to related parties
5,566
2,332
326
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
95,868
87,509
12,216
Total current liabilities
473,693
421,200
58,797
Non-current liabilities:
Deferred tax liabilities
141
112
16
Other non-current liabilities
11,046
449
62
Total non-current liabilities
11,187
561
78
Total liabilities
484,880
421,761
58,875
Shareholders' equity:
Ordinary shares
286
286
40
Treasury stock, at cost
(81,523)
(10,258)
(1,432)
Additional paid-in capital
1,890,443
1,820,767
254,169
Accumulated losses[6]
(1,344,794)
(1,297,274)
(181,092)
Statutory reserves
2,027
2,027
283
Accumulated other comprehensive income
54,031
53,814
7,512
Total Jianpu's shareholders' equity
520,470
569,362
79,480
Noncontrolling interests
274
306
43
Total shareholders' equity
520,744
569,668
79,523
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
1,005,624
991,429
138,398
Jianpu Technology Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(In thousands
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2024
2025
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues:
Recommendation services [a]
289,741
442,368
61,752
Digital intelligence as a service[1] [b]
37,300
51,561
7,198
Marketing and other services
102,156
63,713
8,894
Total revenues
429,197
557,642
77,844
Costs and expenses:
Cost of promotion and acquisition [c]
(247,044)
(338,452)
(47,246)
Cost of operation [d]
(28,122)
(39,731)
(5,546)
Total cost of services
(275,166)
(378,183)
(52,792)
Sales and marketing expenses
(64,366)
(64,182)
(8,959)
Research and development expenses [e]
(37,033)
(36,401)
(5,081)
General and administrative expenses
(44,166)
(51,932)
(7,249)
Income from operations
8,466
26,944
3,763
Net interest income
6,275
4,207
587
Fair value changes of crypto assets[2]
-
(12,943)
(1,807)
Others, net[2]
14,724
688
96
Income before income tax
29,465
18,896
2,639
Income tax benefits/(expense)
(524)
195
27
Net income
28,941
19,091
2,666
Less: net loss attributable to
(163)
(183)
(26)
Net income attributable to Jianpu's
29,104
19,274
2,692
Other comprehensive income
Foreign currency translation adjustments
2,829
(2)
-
Total other comprehensive
2,829
(2)
-
Total comprehensive income
31,770
19,089
2,666
Less: total comprehensive income/(loss)
(87)
32
4
Total comprehensive income
31,857
19,057
2,662
Net income per share attributable to
Basic
0.07
0.05
0.01
Diluted
0.07
0.05
0.01
Net income per ADS attributable to
Basic
1.38
1.02
0.14
Diluted
1.34
0.97
0.13
Weighted average number of shares
Basic
422,748,795
376,647,049
376,647,049
Diluted
435,934,033
399,060,318
399,060,318
[a] Including revenues from related party of RMB186 and RMB10,435 for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2025, respectively.
[b] Including revenues from related party of RMB22 and RMB273 for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2025, respectively.
[c] Including cost of promotion and acquisition from related party of RMB819 and RMB7,692 for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2025, respectively.
[d] Including cost of operation from related party of RMB493 and RMB561 for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2025, respectively.
[e] Including expenses from related party of RMB38 and RMB594 for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2025, respectively.
Jianpu Technology Inc.
Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
(In thousands)
2024
2025
RMB
RMB
US$
Net income
28,941
19,091
2,666
Add: Share-based compensation
1,165
762
106
Fair value changes of crypto assets[2]
-
12,943
1,807
Gain from disposal or fair value
(5,850)
(3,493)
(488)
Non-GAAP adjusted net income[4]
24,256
29,303
4,091
Add: Depreciation and amortization
2,050
871
122
Net interest income
(6,275)
(4,207)
(587)
Income tax expenses/(benefits)
524
(195)
(27)
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA[5]
20,555
25,772
3,599
[1] Starting from the first half of 2024, the Company updated the description of its revenue stream "big data and system-based risk management services" to "digital intelligence as a service", to provide more relevant and clear information.
[2] As a result of the adoption of ASU 2023-08 effective January 1, 2025, crypto assets are recorded at fair value, and changes in fair value are recognized as part of net income. Accordingly, the changes in fair value recognized in the first half of 2025 are not comparable to the same period of 2024.
Prior to the adoption of ASU 2023-08, crypto assets were classified as indefinite-lived intangible assets and were measured at cost less impairment. Subsequent increases in crypto asset prices are not allowed to be recorded unless the crypto asset is sold, at which point the gain is recognized in net income each reporting period. Accordingly, unrealized losses recognized on crypto asset transactions for the first half of 2025 are not comparable to the same period of 2024.
[3] In January 2024, the Company, together with other shareholders of an investee company, entered into an investment termination agreement with the investee company, according to which the company's investment into the investee company was terminated and the investee company would pay the Company US$0.8 million as compensation for such termination. The compensation was fully paid to the Company in January 2024. The investment had been fully impaired by the Company in the year 2022, and therefore, the termination led to an investment gain of US$0.8 million in January 2024.
[4] Non-GAAP adjusted net income represents net income before share-based compensation expenses, fair value changes of crypto assets and gain from disposal or fair value change of equity investments. See "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this document for more details about Non-GAAP adjusted net income. Non-GAAP adjusted net income margin equals Non-GAAP adjusted net income divided by total revenues.
[5] Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA before share-based compensation expenses, fair value changes of crypto assets and gain from disposal or fair value change of equity investments. EBITDA represents net income before interest income and expenses, income tax benefits/(expenses) and depreciation and amortization. See "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" for more details.
[6] As a result of the adoption of ASU 2023-08 effective January 1, 2025, crypto assets are recorded at fair value, and changes in fair value are recognized as part of net income. As a result of the adoption, a cumulative gain of RMB28.2 million arising from fair value changes of crypto assets was recognized as an adjustment to the opening accumulated losses, with no restatement of prior periods.
SOURCE Jianpu Technology Inc.