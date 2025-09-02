

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) said its subsidiaries have entered into a definitive agreement to sell their 27.5% equity interest in EPIC Crude Holdings, LP, an affiliate of EPIC Midstream Holdings LP, to a subsidiary of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings for approximately $500 million in net upfront cash and an additional $96 million contingent cash payment. The terms imply an upfront valuation for 100% of EPIC Crude at $2.85 billion and $350 million for the contingent consideration.



'This is a great outcome for Diamondback, generating a meaningful return on our invested capital,' said Kaes Van't Hof, CEO and Director of Diamondback.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News