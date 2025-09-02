Wolfden Resources Corp.: Wolfden Commences Drill Program at its Rockland Gold Project in the Walker Lane Trend of Nevada

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2025 / Wolfden Resources Corporation (WLF.V) ("Wolfden" or the"Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced an 1,800 metre drill program at its Rockland Gold Project located in the Walker Lane Trend of Nevada, USA. The program is designed to test below historical and significant drill results that ended in mineralization, including 146.4 metres at 1.0 g/t AuEq* in hole PG-32 and 85.4 metres at 1.0 g/t AuEq* in hole PG-36C that was drilled in the opposing direction some 70 metres away (see Figures 3 to 5). In addition, both of holes include intervals of higher grades and alteration that increases in intensity with depth and are indicative of a modelled potential higher grade system at depth. A 3D inversion model of a recently completed deep penetrating induced polarization (IP) survey indicates a stronger chargeability anomaly below the altered rhyolite-hosted gold mineralization that occurs closer to surface. Importantly, the anomaly is coincident with a northeast-trending structural corridor that is interpreted to extend at least 1.7 km (1.1 miles) below other positive gold-bearing drill hole results and a series of altered rhyolite domes.

The Company believes that the chargeability anomaly indicates an increase in disseminated pyrite from hydrothermal-alteration, which correlates well with the gold mineralization observed along the trend. Banded quartz veins and quartz-enriched zones within the pyrite-alteration of the historic drill holes have returned elevated gold values. The Company is targeting just below the historic drilling where a potential boiling zone is interpreted to occur which could result in increased pyrite mineralization, banded quartz veins and higher grades. The IP survey and the previous CSAMT survey have now clearly defined several similar anomalous corridors that warrant drill testing at depth. The first hole two holes are planned to a hole length of 650 metres and may require two to three weeks to complete each hole depending on ground conditions.

"The Rockland East target in our opinion represents one of the most exciting drill targets in the Walker Lane Trend as it consists of 1) potential large gold system with material as supported by gold intercepts in two opposing holes 70 metres apart, that both returned 1.0 g/t AuEq* over 85.4 metres and 146.4 metres, the latter ending in gold mineralization, 2) new deep penetrating IP results suggesting that hydrothermal fluids upwelled and ponded, creating wide, lower grade gold mineralization that could flank a pyrite-rich, higher-grade gold vein system at depth, 3) an historic high grade Au-Ag vein mine which is part of the property package further to the west of the survey area shows that high grade gold zones occur on the property and, 4) multi-square kilometre scale, argillic to advanced argillic, rhyolite and basin-margin-debris-hosted alteration zones that are cut by quartz veins enriched in antimony, arsenic and gold," stated Don Dudek, Senior Exploration Advisor for Wolfden. "These are the typical characteristics exhibited by some of the high quality gold deposits in the Walker Lane Trend."

Wolfden has optioned the Rockland Property and can earn up to a 75% interest in the property as outline in the Company's news release dated February 25, 2025. Further information and technical details of the deep penetrating IP survey can be found in the Company's press release dated June 3, 2025.

QA/QC Comment

All grades over drilled length were calculated from a validated drill database that includes work from several different companies. Holes 13 to 27 were completed in 1995 by a well-known international company and although there is no QA/QC documentation available, it is assumed that the work and the laboratory used would have been of good industry standards and practices.

Holes 30 to 38C were drilled in 2006 and 2007 with a complete QA/QC program that included reverse circulation samples of 9 kilograms on average, collected at five-foot intervals from a wet splitter. Occasional duplicate samples were taken in the same way. Control samples including standard pulps and crushed marble blanks were inserted into the sample sequence about one every 10 samples. The samples were prepared and fire assayed for gold and multi-element analysis by ALS Chemex at their laboratory in Sparks, Nevada. All drill core was HQ in size, photographed, logged, including RQD measurements and recovery, prior to sampling. Sample intervals were typically chosen to follow actual core block/run intervals to a maximum of five feet of sample. Control samples including standard pulps and crushed marble blanks were inserted randomly in the sample number sequence to check and verify lab accuracy. The control samples were inserted at least one every tenth sample and more frequently in well mineralized zones.

The grab samples were collected by at least four different exploration teams, including those that had completed the drilling. It is believed that the prospecting grab sample data noted in this release, accurately reflect the gold content of the rocks, especially since different groups returned anomalous assays from the same area and that at least one of the groups, had an active, documented drill sample QAQC program in 2006 and 2007.

About Wolfden

Wolfden is a North American exploration and development company focused on high-margin metallic mineral deposits including precious, base, and critical metals that represent significant development projects with the potential to produce domestic supply of strategic metals.

For further information please contact Ron Little, President & CEO at (807) 624-1136.

The information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ron Little, P.Eng., President and CEO, who is a Qualified Persons under National Instrument 43-101.

* True widths unknown. Calculation of AuEq uses gold price of US$2000/oz and silver price of US$25/oz. The gold to silver ratio is approximately 9:1.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information (within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation) that involves various risks and uncertainties regarding future events, including the potential for projects to be domestic sources of ethically produced base and critical metals for the expansion of renewable energy in North America. Such forward-looking information includes statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance of the Company, and include, without limitation, metal price assumptions, cash flow forecasts, permitting, land transactions, community and other regulatory approvals, and the timing and completion of exploration programs in the USA, Manitoba, New Brunswick and the respective drill results. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information in this news release, including without limitation, the following risks and uncertainties: (i) risks inherent in the mining industry; (ii) regulatory and environmental risks; (iii) results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties; (iv) risks relating to the estimation of mineral resources; (v) stock market volatility and capital market fluctuations; and (vi) general market and industry conditions. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. This forward-looking information is based on estimates and opinions of management on the date hereof and is expressly qualified by this notice. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed in the Company's disclosure materials filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada at www.sedar.com. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from such information unless required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Figure 1. Rockland Property Location Map

Figure 2. Rockland Chargeability Plan Map at a vertical depth of 200 m below surface including gold-bearing surface grab samples

Figure 3. Rockland Chargeability Cross Section A-A' including hole PG-32 that stopped short of the new target

Figure 4. Rockland Resistivity Cross Section A-A' including hole PG-32

Figure 5. Rockland CSAMT Survey Section A-A' including hole PG-32

