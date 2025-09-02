Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2025) - Vinland Lithium Inc. (TSXV: VLD) ("Vinland" or the "Company") announces that it has issued 75,000 stock options ("Options") to a Director of the Company. The Options will have an exercise price of $0.52 and expire 5 years from the date of issuance.

About Vinland Lithium Inc.

Vinland Lithium Inc. is a well-financed mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'VLD'. Vinland holds a 100% interest in the Killick Lithium Project in Southwestern Newfoundland and is seeking additional opportunities in the lithium-cesium-tantalum space.

Vinland is focused on advancing the recently-discovered Killick Lithium Project which covers 60 kilometers of highly-prospective geological terrane in proximity to the Baie d'Est Fault. The project boasts multiple spodumene-pegmatites within the Kraken Pegmatite Field and high-grade cesium-tantalum-lithium hosted in the Hydra Pegmatite. Further potential for discovery is excellent given the extensive number of untested geochemical and geophysical targets present.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Vinland Lithium Inc.,

"Stephen Stares"

Stephen Stares, President

Parties interested in seeking more information about the Company and its projects can contact Mr. Stares at the number below.

