Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWAN) ("Company"), the most comprehensive technology platform for investment management, will host its Investor Day tomorrow at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City.

The event will feature presentations by the CWAN executive team and provide a strategic update on how our front-to-back investment management platform, recent acquisitions, and expanding global presence are driving performance and positioning the Company for long-term growth. Materials to be discussed at Investor Day relating to these and other topics will be available on CWAN's investor relations website at investors.cwan.com following the presentation.

Virtual attendees are welcome to join the live webcast of the Investor Day, accessible from CWAN's investor relations website at investors.cwan.com. A replay will be made available after the event.

