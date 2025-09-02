Seegene Inc.: Seegene and Springer Nature Open Applications for 2025-2026 Nature Awards MDx Impact Grants

- The program focuses on antibiotic resistance in urinary tract infections (UTI-DR), with applications open until November 20; final awardees to be announced in August 2026

- Selected researchers will receive up to USD 600,000 in research funding, along with access to Seegene's syndromic PCR assays, instruments, and software

- Program aims to advance Seegene's Technology-Sharing Initiative and expand access to molecular diagnostics

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seegene Inc., a global leader in molecular diagnostics, announced today the launch of the 2025-2026 Nature Awards MDx Impact Grants in partnership with Springer Nature, a trusted provider to the global scientific community and the publisher of the prestigious scientific journal Nature. This year's program will focus on antibiotic resistance in urinary tract infections (UTI-DR), one of the most pressing public health challenges worldwide.

Now in its third cycle since 2023, the program invites researchers worldwide to submit product development ideas and clinical research projects. Based on unmet clinical needs, applicants can propose up to 18 resistance genes associated with urinary tract infections as assay targets. Final awardees will receive up to USD 600,000 in research funding, along with access to Seegene's syndromic PCR assays, consumables, instruments, and software to support the development of innovative diagnostics.

"As one of the global leading scientific publishers, Springer Nature is committed to building platforms that connect scientists and amplify innovative research," said Richard Hughes, Vice President Publishing, Nature and Content Services, Springer Nature. "Through this program, we aim to help researchers develop diagnostic solutions that can make a difference in healthcare worldwide."

"Seegene's role is to provide the tools and technologies to scientists and researchers that can turn innovative ideas into real solutions," said Dr. Jik Young Park, Vice President and Head of Seegene's R&D Division. "In close collaboration with Springer Nature, we are fostering global research efforts by supporting scientists with both funding and access to our syndromic PCR technologies. Through these efforts, we aim to accelerate the development of molecular diagnostics that bring us closer to our vision of creating 'a world free from all diseases.'"

The Nature Awards MDx Impact Grants are designed to complement ongoing global initiatives in diagnostics and provide researchers with resources to accelerate practical solutions. The 2024-2025 cycle supported projects focused on rapid detection of ViruResist Klebsiella pneumoniae and multiplex PCR assay for viral detection in immunocompromised patients.

About Seegene

Seegene Inc. is a global leader in molecular diagnostics with more than 20 years of expertise in research and development, manufacturing, and commercialization of syndromic real-time PCR technologies. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Seegene supplied more than 340 million tests to over 100 countries, underscoring its global impact.

Seegene's proprietary syndromic quantitative PCR technology enables simultaneous detection of up to 14 pathogens that cause similar symptoms in a single tube. With multi-tube panel testing, it can expand coverage to dozens of clinically significant pathogens. The technology provides both co-infection status and quantitative insights, offering a unique advantage in managing complex infections.

Through its Technology-Sharing Initiative, Seegene combines its syndromic quantitative PCR technology with Seegene Digitalized Development System (SGDDS) to co-develop locally tailored diagnostic products with leading institutions and experts worldwide. By fostering global collaboration, the company advances its vision of creating "a world free from all diseases."

About Nature Portfolio

Nature Portfolio's high-quality products and services across the life, physical, chemical and applied sciences are dedicated to serving the scientific community.

Nature (founded in 1869) is the leading, international weekly journal of science. Nature Portfolio is also home to the Nature research and Nature Reviews journals, the leading open access multidisciplinary journal Nature Communications, and open access journals including Scientific Reports. Together, these journals publish some of the world's most significant scientific discoveries.

Online, nature.com provides over nine million unique visitors per month with Nature Portfolio content, including news and comment from Nature, and the leading scientific jobs board, Nature Careers. Nature Portfolio also offers a range of researcher services, including online and in-person training and expert language and editing services. For more information, please visit nature.com and follow @Nature. Nature Portfolio is part of Springer Nature.

