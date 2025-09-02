Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services, today announced a new collaboration with Abington Advisory to help Quebec-based organizations implement its award-winning TeamMate+ audit management platform-advancing digital transformation across the region's audit functions.

Through this collaboration, Abington Advisory will provide TeamMate+ customers with personalized, strategic guidance and hands-on implementation support from bilingual TeamMate+ experts who are fluent in English and French. Abington Advisory consultants will also deliver training and integration assistance to ensure seamless TeamMate+ platform adoption, and to help customers maximize the platform's long-term value.

Frans Klaassen, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Wolters Kluwer Audit Assurance said:

"Our new collaboration with Abington Advisory reinforces Wolters Kluwer's deep commitment to the Quebec market, and our dedication to providing unparalleled digital transformation support to corporate and public sector auditors throughout the region. By combining our industry-leading TeamMate+ platform with Abington's localized expertise and bilingual implementation support, we're strengthening our ability to deliver meaningful, on-the-ground value to audit professionals across Quebec."

Wolters Kluwer's award-winning TeamMate+ platform empowers audit and assurance professionals to work more efficiently, manage risk proactively, and deliver greater value to their organizations. Backed by over 30 years of innovation, TeamMate+ combines powerful tools, expert insights, and dedicated support to help auditors perform with precision. As a global leader in audit technology, TeamMate+ is available in 19 languages-including French-and is trusted by professionals in over 150 countries.

Gilles Frappier, CEO of Abington Advisory, said:

"Partnering with Wolters Kluwer allows us to bring world-class TeamMate+ audit technology to Quebec organizations, with the added benefit of local expertise and bilingual support. We're excited to help clients across the province modernize their audit functions and unlock the full potential of the TeamMate+ platform."

