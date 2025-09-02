MetLife: Strengthening Our Communities Through Grantmaking

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2025 / As one of the world's leading financial services companies, MetLife plays an important role in caring for our communities. MetLife regions, lines of business and colleagues contribute to community engagement and outreach. MetLife Foundation helps connect MetLife colleagues with nonprofits and opportunities to make a difference through volunteerism, pro-bono work and grantmaking. These efforts have been instrumental in MetLife Foundation reaching over $1 billion in giving since the Foundation's inception in 1976.

Global Partnerships with Non-Profits

MetLife Foundation collaborates with nonprofit organizations globally by making contributions to strengthen communities. For example, our grants to UNICEF support the organization's efforts to help young people in Egypt, Jordan and Lebanon gain essential technical, 21st-century skills to help them unlock opportunities for their futures. In Egypt, UNICEF's projects focus on bringing Wi-Fi connections to communities, while teaching digital skills to young people. In Jordan, UNICEF offers technical and vocational training, as well as digital skills training to help women and refugees find work. In Lebanon, UNICEF provides programming to empower adolescent girls, promoting leadership skills and access to education, skills and protection from gender-based violence.

Grantmaking for Local Impact

In 2023, MetLife Foundation launched its Community Impact Grant Program (CIGP) which supports grassroots nonprofit organizations addressing the essential needs of people with low income. Through CIGP, MetLife Foundation has awarded $2.6 million in grants to nonprofit organizations that provide vital services to 650,000 people with low income in locations where MetLife has a presence. CIGP expanded to the Asia-Pacific region in 2024, contributing $1 million in grants to nonprofit organizations in six markets since program inception in 2023. One of these nonprofits is Orange Sky Australia, which offers free laundry, shower services and conversation to individuals experiencing homelessness.

Supporting Our Communities During Their Time of Need

MetLife, MetLife Foundation and our colleagues support disaster response around the globe, particularly in communities in which our colleagues live and work. MetLife Foundation is a member of the American Red Cross Disaster Responder program and CARE Surge Fund, which helps communities with disaster preparedness in addition to immediate disaster response.

In 2024, MetLife contributed $1.4 million to disaster response efforts:

Brazil Floods: MetLife Foundation donated to Associação Prato Cheio, which provided those impacted and displaced with food and water, as well as other necessities like hygiene kits, clothes and animal feed;

Japan Noto Peninsula Earthquake: MetLife Foundation donated to Peace Winds Japan and Save the Children Japan for recovery efforts, as well as matching Japan colleagues' donations to International Medical Corps; and

U.S. Hurricanes: MetLife Foundation matched employee donations to the American Red Cross following Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton's landfall. In addition, the Foundation donated to several local nonprofits in the areas that were hardest hit.

Read more about how MetLife is supporting communities through our grantmaking in our 2024 Sustainability Report.



MetLife Foundation's ongoing support of the American Red Cross helps the organization respond to disasters across the U.S.

