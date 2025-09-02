

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ahead of the 2025 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference later on Tuesday, branded food company General Mills, Inc. (GIS) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings growth and organic net sales growth outlook for the full-year 2026.



'As we entered fiscal 2026, our number one goal has been to bring more remarkable innovation, product news, and value to consumers to improve our organic sales growth,' said General Mills Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Harmening.



For fiscal 2026, the company continues to project constant-currency adjusted earnings per share to be down 10 to 15 percent on organic net sales range between down 1 percent and up 1 percent.



On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $3.65 per share on net sales decline of 4.11 percent to $18.69 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The adjusted earnings guidance includes headwinds of approximately 5 percent from the net impact of divestitures and acquisitions and 3 percent from a reset of corporate incentive.



The company said inorganic items, including the net impact of divestitures, acquisitions, foreign currency exchange, and the 53rd week in fiscal 2026, are expected to reduce full-year net sales growth by approximately 4 percent.



'Looking ahead, our team remains focused on executing on our three priorities for fiscal 2026: returning North America Retail to volume growth, accelerating momentum in North America Pet, and driving efficiencies to reinvest behind growth,' added Harmening.



