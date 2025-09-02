Anzeige
WKN: A2DUEM | ISIN: KYG1992S1093
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
CISION LTD Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
02.09.2025
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cision Ltd.: Cision Appoints Gianna Jackson as Chief Revenue Officer for the Americas

Seasoned revenue leader to drive ambitious growth strategy across the region

CHICAGO, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cision, a global leader in media and consumer intelligence, today announced the appointment of Gianna Jackson as Chief Revenue Officer for the Americas, reporting to Global Chief Revenue Officer, Steve Boyes.


In this role, Gianna will lead Cision's commercial strategy and execution across the Americas, helping the company achieve its ambitious growth objectives while delivering exceptional value to customers.

Gianna brings over two decades of leadership experience from global technology and SaaS companies, including InMoment and OpenText. At InMoment, she helped scale revenue operations and drove significant client growth across enterprise accounts. At OpenText, she held senior leadership roles where she built and developed high-performing teams, strengthened go-to-market execution, and expanded customer impact at scale.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Cision at such an exciting time," said Gianna Jackson, Chief Revenue Officer, Americas. "Cision's platform, products, and people are uniquely positioned to help customers unlock the power of media and consumer intelligence. I look forward to working with Steve, the Executive Leadership Team, and the entire Americas team to drive growth and strengthen our partnerships with clients."

"Gianna is a proven leader with a track record of driving growth and building world-class teams," said Steve Boyes, Global Chief Revenue Officer, Cision. "Her expertise and leadership will be key as we align our global commercial strategy, accelerate revenue performance, and help customers achieve success."

Gianna will also join Cision's Executive Leadership Team (ELT), reflecting the importance of her role in shaping the company's long-term growth strategy.

About Cision

Cision is the global leader in consumer and media intelligence, engagement, and communication solutions. We equip PR and corporate communications, marketing, and social media professionals with the tools they need to excel in today's data-driven world. Our deep expertise, exclusive data partnerships, and award-winning products, including CisionOne, Brandwatch, and PR Newswire, enable over 75,000 companies and organizations, including 84% of the Fortune 500, to see and be seen, understand and be understood by the audiences that matter most to them.

Contact Information:

For media inquiries, please contact:

Cision Public Relations
CisionPR@cision.com

Cision

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2761220/Cision_Gianna_Jackson.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2075643/cisionlogo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cision-appoints-gianna-jackson-as-chief-revenue-officer-for-the-americas-302542554.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
