Dienstag, 02.09.2025
Milliardenmarkt Multiple Sklerose: Neue Therapieform könnte alles verändern!
WKN: A2H81X | ISIN: SE0010573113
Frankfurt
02.09.25 | 08:03
0,383 Euro
+1,86 % +0,007
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
02.09.2025 16:26 Uhr
02.09.2025 16:26 Uhr
130 Leser
Ascelia Pharma: Fenja Capital II A/S Requests Conversion of All Outstanding Convertibles for a Total Nominal Amount of SEK 7.5 Million

MALMÖ, SE / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2025 / Ascelia Pharma (STO:ACE) - Ascelia Pharma AB ("Ascelia Pharma" or the "Company") issued on 13 September 2024, convertibles to Fenja Capital II A/S ("Fenja Capital") with an aggregate nominal amount of SEK 7.5 million. Fenja Capital has now requested conversion of all outstanding convertibles whereby a total of 2,218,933 new ordinary shares are issued to Fenja Capital at a conversion price of SEK 3.38 per share.

As a result of the conversion of convertibles, the number of ordinary shares in Ascelia Pharma will increase by 2,218,933, which results in that the total number of outstanding shares in the Company increases from 117,112,647 shares to 119,331,580 shares, whereof 118,244,459 are ordinary shares and 1,087,121 are series C shares. The share capital increases with SEK 2,218,933 from SEK 117,112,647 to SEK 119,331,580. This corresponds to a dilution effect of approximately 1.88 percent of the total number of ordinary shares in the company after the conversion.

The cash runway of Ascelia Pharma is now into the second quarter 2026.

About us

Ascelia Pharma is a biotech company focused on orphan oncology treatments. We develop and commercialize novel drugs that address unmet medical needs and have a clear development and market pathway. The company has two drug candidates - Orviglance and Oncoral - in development. Ascelia Pharma has global headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: ACE). For more information, please visit http://www.ascelia.com.

Contacts

Magnus Corfitzen, CEO
Email: moc@ascelia.com
Tel: +46 735 179 118

Julie Waras Brogren, Deputy CEO (Finance, Investor Relations & Commercial)
Email: jwb@ascelia.com
Tel: +46 735 179 116

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above.

Attachments

Fenja Capital II A/S Requests Conversion of All Outstanding Convertibles for a Total Nominal Amount of SEK 7.5 Million

SOURCE: Ascelia Pharma



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/fenja-capital-ii-a%2fs-requests-conversion-of-all-outstanding-convertib-1067670

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
