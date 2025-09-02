Anzeige
WKN: 870798 | ISIN: FI0009000277 | Ticker-Symbol: TTEB
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.09.2025 16:05 Uhr
56 Leser
TietoEVRY Oyj: Tietoevry completes the divestment of its Tech Services business

Tietoevry Corporation STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 2 September 2025 5:05 p.m. EEST

On 23 March, Tietoevry announced that it had entered into an agreement to divest its Tietoevry Tech Services business to funds advised by Agilitas Private Equity LLP. Tietoevry has completed the transaction today. Following the completion, Tietoevry's business portfolio will comprise vertical software businesses Banking, Care and Industry along with the digital engineering business Create.

"This transaction marks a significant step in Tietoevry's transformation into a leading market-oriented software and digital engineering company. We remain committed to delivering measurable value through our advanced software solutions and digital consulting. With strong customer focus, we've taken decisive actions to drive growth, supported by a robust order backlog and recent wins across our core businesses", says Endre Rangnes, President and CEO of Tietoevry.

The agreed purchase price for the divested operations amounted to EUR 300 million, of which EUR 70 million was agreed to be in the form of earn-out payments, subject to fulfilment of certain performance milestones in 2026 and 2027. Furthermore, lease liabilities of approximately EUR 98 million, related to the Tech Services business, have transferred as part of the transaction, reducing Tietoevry's net debt. Tietoevry will use the transaction proceeds to reduce outstanding debt.

Tietoevry has presented its Tech Services business as a discontinued operation starting from the first quarter of 2025. The net result of the disposal, including the reclassification of foreign exchange losses from other comprehensive income, will be reported in discontinued operations in the third-quarter interim report.

From today onwards, information regarding Tietoevry Tech Services is available on Tietoevry Tech Services website at www.tietoevrytechservices.com

For further information, please contact

Tommi Järvenpää, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 576 0288, tommi.jarvenpaa (at) tietoevry.com

Tietoevry Corporation

DISTRIBUTION

NASDAQ Helsinki

NASDAQ Stockholm

Oslo Børs

Principal Media

Tietoevry is a leading software and digital engineering services company with global market reach and capabilities. We provide customers across different industries with mission-critical solutions through our specialized software businesses Tietoevry Care, Tietoevry Banking and Tietoevry Industry, as well as our digital engineering business Tietoevry Create. Our around 15 000 talented vertical software, design, cloud and AI experts are dedicated to empowering our customers to succeed and innovate with latest technology.

Tietoevry's annual revenue is approximately EUR 2 billion. The company's shares are listed on the NASDAQ exchange in Helsinki and Stockholm, as well as on Oslo Børs. www.tietoevry.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
