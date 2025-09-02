Anzeige
Hansa Biopharma AB: Bulletin from the Extraordinary General Meeting in Hansa Biopharma AB (publ)

Lund, Sweden, September 2, 2025. Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), "Hansa" (Nasdaq Stockholm: HNSA), has today on September 2, 2025 held its Extraordinary General Meeting. The Extraordinary General Meeting was held by physical presence of shareholders and with the option for shareholders to exercise their voting rights by advance voting (postal voting). The Extraordinary General Meeting of Hansa passed the following resolutions.

The number of members of the Board of Directors, election of new members of the Board of Directors and fees for members of the Board of Directors

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved that the members of the Board of Directors shall be eight with no deputy members.

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved that the fees for the Board of Directors, for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, shall remain unchanged from what was resolved at the Annual General Meeting 2025, however that Natalie Berner and Michael Bologna have declined to receive Board remuneration.

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved on new election of Elisabeth Björk, Natalie Berner and Michael Bologna as members of the Board, all for the time until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. The current members of the Board Eva Nilsagård, Hilary Malone, Mats Blom, Peter Nicklin and Jonas Wikström remain as members of the Board and Anders Gersel Pedersen and Florian Reinaud resigned as members of the Board in connection with the Extraordinary General Meeting.

More information about the resolutions is available in the notice and the complete proposals which are available on the company's website, www.hansabiopharma.com.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 17:30 CEST on September 2, 2025.

--- ENDS ---

Contacts for more information:

Evan Ballantyne, Chief Financial Officer
IR@hansabiopharma.com

Notes to editors

About Hansa Biopharma

Hansa Biopharma AB is a pioneering commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to develop and commercialize innovative, lifesaving and life-altering treatments for patients with rare immunological conditions. The company has a rich and expanding research and development program based on its proprietary IgG-cleaving enzyme technology platform, to address serious unmet medical needs in autoimmune diseases, gene therapy and transplantation. The company's portfolio includes imlifidase, a first-in-class immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibody-cleaving enzyme therapy, which has been shown to enable kidney transplantation in highly sensitized patients and HNSA-5487, a next-generation IgG cleaving molecule with redosing potential. Hansa Biopharma is based in Lund, Sweden, and has operations in Europe and the U.S. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker HNSA. Find out more at www.hansabiopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

©2025 Hansa Biopharma AB. Hansa Biopharma, the beacon logo, IDEFIRIX, and IDEFIRIX flower logo are trademarks of Hansa Biopharma AB, Lund, Sweden. All rights reserved.


