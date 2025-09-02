Hansa Biopharma AB: Bulletin from the Extraordinary General Meeting in Hansa Biopharma AB (publ)

Lund, Sweden, September 2, 2025. Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), "Hansa" (Nasdaq Stockholm: HNSA), has today on September 2, 2025 held its Extraordinary General Meeting. The Extraordinary General Meeting was held by physical presence of shareholders and with the option for shareholders to exercise their voting rights by advance voting (postal voting). The Extraordinary General Meeting of Hansa passed the following resolutions.

The number of members of the Board of Directors, election of new members of the Board of Directors and fees for members of the Board of Directors

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved that the members of the Board of Directors shall be eight with no deputy members.

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved that the fees for the Board of Directors, for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, shall remain unchanged from what was resolved at the Annual General Meeting 2025, however that Natalie Berner and Michael Bologna have declined to receive Board remuneration.

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved on new election of Elisabeth Björk, Natalie Berner and Michael Bologna as members of the Board, all for the time until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. The current members of the Board Eva Nilsagård, Hilary Malone, Mats Blom, Peter Nicklin and Jonas Wikström remain as members of the Board and Anders Gersel Pedersen and Florian Reinaud resigned as members of the Board in connection with the Extraordinary General Meeting.

More information about the resolutions is available in the notice and the complete proposals which are available on the company's website, www.hansabiopharma.com.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 17:30 CEST on September 2, 2025.

Contacts for more information:

Evan Ballantyne, Chief Financial Officer

IR@hansabiopharma.com

Notes to editors

