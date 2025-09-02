Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 02.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Milliardenmarkt Multiple Sklerose: Neue Therapieform könnte alles verändern!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QN57 | ISIN: CA06833H1029 | Ticker-Symbol: 314
Tradegate
02.09.25 | 16:39
1,310 Euro
+0,77 % +0,010
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BARRANCO GOLD MINING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BARRANCO GOLD MINING CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2701,34019:20
1,2901,31018:50
PR Newswire
02.09.2025 15:00 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Barranco Gold Mining Corp: Barranco Gold Engages Rio Minerals to Commence Phase Two Exploration at King Project, British Columbia

NORTH VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Barranco Gold Mining Corp. ("Barranco" or the "Company") (CSE: BAR) is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive agreement with Rio Minerals Limited ("Rio Minerals") to undertake the second phase of exploration at the Company's 100%-owned King Property, located in the Nicola and Similkameen Mining Divisions of south-central British Columbia. The King Property comprises nine contiguous mineral claims totaling 3,456 hectares.

The Phase Two program follows the successful 2020 and 2023 work programs, which identified multiple gold and copper anomalies across the Central, East, and South grids. Previous soil and rock sampling returned strongly anomalous values, including up to 1,830 ppb gold, 166 ppm copper, and 860 ppb gold in soils (see NI 43-101 Technical Report, November 22, 2023).

Phase Two Exploration Program:
Under the terms of the agreement, the contractor will:

  • Expand and resample the Central and East grids to further define gold and copper anomalies.
  • Conduct systematic surveys over the King 6 and King 8 MINFILE showings.
  • Undertake ground geophysics across the Central and East grids once expanded.
  • Submit all geochemical samples to Actlabs in Kamloops for 30 g Au fire assays with ICP-MS multi-element analysis.
  • Render new geophysical data into 3D GIS imagery for drill target generation.
  • Cover the entire Main and East Grids with approximately 80 km of continuous ground magnetic surveys.

Management Commentary
"We are excited to advance the King Project with Rio Minerals, who have extensive technical experience in British Columbia exploration," stated Reno J. Calabrigo, CEO of Barranco Gold Mining Corp. "With multiple gold and copper anomalies already outlined in soils, rocks, and stream sediments, the Phase Two program is designed to refine these targets into priority drill locations. This is an important step toward unlocking the potential of the King Property in a proven mining district that hosts both past producers and current gold deposits."

Qualified Person
The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Derrick Strickland, an independent Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Barranco Gold Mining Corp.
Barranco Gold Mining Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing its 100%- owned King Property in British Columbia. The project is strategically located between the historical Brenda Mine to the east and the Elk Gold Mine to the west, in a prolific mineralized belt. Barranco is committed to creating shareholder value through disciplined exploration and responsible development. Mineralization on adjacent properties may not be indicative of the mineralization on Barranco Gold Mining Corp's property.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including statements regarding the scope, objectives, timing, and expected outcomes of the Phase II exploration program. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. Such risks include, among others, regulatory approvals, operating risks, availability of personnel and equipment, weather, market conditions, and geological uncertainties. Barranco does not undertake to update forward-looking information except as required by law. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this news release.

SOURCE Barranco Gold Mining Corp

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.