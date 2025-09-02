Anzeige
WKN: 894565 | ISIN: GB0000536739 | Ticker-Symbol: 0LC
02.09.25 | 14:40
PR Newswire
02.09.2025
Ashtead Group Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 02

Transaction in own shares

Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 2nd September 2025 it purchased for Treasury the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its up to $1.5bn share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 10th December 2024.

Description of shares: Ashtead Group plc - ordinary shares of 10 pence

Number of Shares repurchased: 77,117 Shares

Date of transaction: 2nd September 2025

Average price paid per Share: 5,393 pence

Lowest price paid per Share: 5,346 pence

Highest price paid per Share 5,472 pence

Broker: Barclays Bank PLC

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 424,021,448 (excluding Treasury shares), and the company will hold 27,333,385 ordinary shares in Treasury.

The figure of 424,021,448 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.

Ashtead Transaction Summary 2 September 25.pdf

For further information, please contact:

Ashtead Group plc

Will Shaw, Director of Investor Relations

+44 (0)20 7726 9700



Ashtead Transaction Summary 2 September 25
© 2025 PR Newswire
