Skincare Junkie Debuts on Nordstrom.com and in Select Nordstrom Stores Nationwide

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2025 / Skincare Junkie, the award-winning skincare brand created by board-certified dermatologist Dr. Blair Murphy-Rose, is proud to announce its debut at Nordstrom.com and on select Nordstrom shelves nationwide.

The launch, which went live on Labor Day, September 1st, marks a major retail milestone for the fast-growing brand. Partnering with Nordstrom not only expands access to millions of beauty-savvy shoppers but also solidifies Skincare Junkie's place alongside the industry's most respected skincare names.

Every product in the line is dermatologist-designed, fragrance-free, hypoallergenic, pregnancy-safe, cruelty-free, vegan, and free from parabens, phthalates, sulfates, and SLS - delivering results without compromise. Each formula is carefully crafted to optimize both efficacy and tolerability, making them trusted daily skincare staples that support skin health without the complications.

The brand's core lineup includes four essential products:

Daily Gentle Jelly Facial Cleanser

Megadose Super Antioxidant Face Moisturizer

Pore Therapy Daily Toner Pads

Discoloration Fade Wand

"Seeing Skincare Junkie on Nordstrom shelves is a deeply gratifying moment," said Dr. Blair Murphy-Rose, founder of Skincare Junkie. "As a dermatologist, I designed this line to optimize both efficacy and tolerability, so that my patients and consumers worldwide can rely on trusted daily staples that truly work and without causing irritation, clogged pores, compromised skin barriers or all of the other common complications I see in my practice. Being on Nordstrom shelves means we get to connect with more people who want effective, science-backed and safe skincare that truly delivers. It's the ultimate validation that our mission resonates with today's consumer."

Skincare Junkie continues to grow its presence while staying true to its mission: to provide effective, science-backed, and easy-to-use skincare that supports skin health without the complications.

Shop Skincare Junkie now at Nordstrom.com or learn more at skincarejunkie.com

About Skincare Junkie

Skincare Junkie is a clean, dermatologist-developed skincare brand created by Dr. Blair Murphy-Rose, MD, FAAD, a board-certified cosmetic and medical dermatologist. Launched in 2023, the brand is built on the belief that great skincare should deliver obsession-worthy results without compromising tolerability, safety, or skin health.

Every formula is science-backed, hypoallergenic, clean, vegan, and pregnancy-safe, designed to optimize both efficacy and skin comfort. With dermatologist-designed staples like the award-winning Megadose Super Antioxidant Face Moisturizer and Barrier Boost Hypochlorous Acid Mist, Skincare Junkie offers products that solve common skin challenges without introducing new ones.

