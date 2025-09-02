Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 02.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Milliardenmarkt Multiple Sklerose: Neue Therapieform könnte alles verändern!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 867804 | ISIN: US6556641008 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Frankfurt
20.05.25 | 08:12
21,770 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
NORDSTROM INC Chart 1 Jahr
ACCESS Newswire
02.09.2025 18:26 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Skincare Junkie Debuts on Nordstrom.com and in Select Nordstrom Stores Nationwide

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2025 / Skincare Junkie, the award-winning skincare brand created by board-certified dermatologist Dr. Blair Murphy-Rose, is proud to announce its debut at Nordstrom.com and on select Nordstrom shelves nationwide.

The launch, which went live on Labor Day, September 1st, marks a major retail milestone for the fast-growing brand. Partnering with Nordstrom not only expands access to millions of beauty-savvy shoppers but also solidifies Skincare Junkie's place alongside the industry's most respected skincare names.

Every product in the line is dermatologist-designed, fragrance-free, hypoallergenic, pregnancy-safe, cruelty-free, vegan, and free from parabens, phthalates, sulfates, and SLS - delivering results without compromise. Each formula is carefully crafted to optimize both efficacy and tolerability, making them trusted daily skincare staples that support skin health without the complications.

The brand's core lineup includes four essential products:

  • Daily Gentle Jelly Facial Cleanser

  • Megadose Super Antioxidant Face Moisturizer

  • Pore Therapy Daily Toner Pads

  • Discoloration Fade Wand

"Seeing Skincare Junkie on Nordstrom shelves is a deeply gratifying moment," said Dr. Blair Murphy-Rose, founder of Skincare Junkie. "As a dermatologist, I designed this line to optimize both efficacy and tolerability, so that my patients and consumers worldwide can rely on trusted daily staples that truly work and without causing irritation, clogged pores, compromised skin barriers or all of the other common complications I see in my practice. Being on Nordstrom shelves means we get to connect with more people who want effective, science-backed and safe skincare that truly delivers. It's the ultimate validation that our mission resonates with today's consumer."

Skincare Junkie continues to grow its presence while staying true to its mission: to provide effective, science-backed, and easy-to-use skincare that supports skin health without the complications.

Shop Skincare Junkie now at Nordstrom.com or learn more at skincarejunkie.com

About Skincare Junkie

Skincare Junkie is a clean, dermatologist-developed skincare brand created by Dr. Blair Murphy-Rose, MD, FAAD, a board-certified cosmetic and medical dermatologist. Launched in 2023, the brand is built on the belief that great skincare should deliver obsession-worthy results without compromising tolerability, safety, or skin health.

Every formula is science-backed, hypoallergenic, clean, vegan, and pregnancy-safe, designed to optimize both efficacy and skin comfort. With dermatologist-designed staples like the award-winning Megadose Super Antioxidant Face Moisturizer and Barrier Boost Hypochlorous Acid Mist, Skincare Junkie offers products that solve common skin challenges without introducing new ones.

Media Contact:

Elainie Andreopoulos
Elainie@illuminationpr.com

SOURCE: Skincare Junkie



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/skincare-junkie-debuts-on-nordstrom.com-and-in-select-nordstrom-stores-1067816

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.