Moonpig Group Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 01

1 September 2025

Moonpig Group plc

VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

In accordance with DTR 5.6.1R, Moonpig Group plc notifies the market that as at 29 August 2025, Moonpig Group plc's ordinary issued share capital consists of 325,545,543 ordinary shares of 10 pence.

Moonpig Group plc does not hold any shares in Treasury, but holds 356,846 ordinary shares in the Moonpig Group plc Employee Benefit Trust (EBT). The trustee has agreed not to vote the ordinary shares held by it. As such 356,846 ordinary shares are treated as not carrying voting rights.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Moonpig Group plc is 325,188,697.

Enquiries

Moonpig Group Nickyl Raithatha, Chief Executive Officer investors@moonpig.com Andy MacKinnon, Chief Financial Officer

About Moonpig

Moonpig Group plc (the "Group") is a leading online greeting cards and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Red Letter Days and Buyagift brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences.

The Group's leading customer proposition includes an extensive range of cards, a curated range of gifts, personalisation features and next day delivery offering.