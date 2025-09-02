Anzeige
Milliardenmarkt Multiple Sklerose: Neue Therapieform könnte alles verändern!
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
02.09.25 | 15:29
1,560 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
02-Sep-2025 / 17:45 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
  
 
2 September 2025 
 
  
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  2 September 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         99,349 
 
Highest price paid per share:            145.40p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             138.40p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    142.2450p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 307,385,338 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (307,385,338) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      142.2450p                       99,349

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
1064             145.40          09:30:50         00351740732TRLO1     XLON 
 
1029             144.40          09:30:50         00351740735TRLO1     XLON 
 
1053             144.20          09:30:50         00351740737TRLO1     XLON 
 
1084             144.40          09:30:53         00351740768TRLO1     XLON 
 
1084             144.00          09:30:54         00351740782TRLO1     XLON 
 
534             144.40          09:33:28         00351742393TRLO1     XLON 
 
1036             144.40          09:33:28         00351742394TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             144.40          09:34:42         00351743026TRLO1     XLON 
 
276             144.20          09:39:56         00351745947TRLO1     XLON 
 
275             144.20          09:39:56         00351745948TRLO1     XLON 
 
600             144.20          09:40:39         00351746449TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             144.40          09:40:59         00351746653TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             144.40          09:41:31         00351747091TRLO1     XLON 
 
517             144.80          09:41:49         00351747247TRLO1     XLON 
 
162             144.80          09:41:59         00351747424TRLO1     XLON 
 
700             144.80          09:42:10         00351747624TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             144.80          09:42:24         00351747717TRLO1     XLON 
 
552             144.60          09:42:59         00351748033TRLO1     XLON 
 
515             144.60          09:42:59         00351748034TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             144.60          10:17:06         00351764846TRLO1     XLON 
 
346             144.60          10:17:07         00351764852TRLO1     XLON 
 
546             144.40          10:47:47         00351780271TRLO1     XLON 
 
1034             144.40          10:47:47         00351780272TRLO1     XLON 
 
533             144.40          11:21:48         00351787475TRLO1     XLON 
 
510             144.00          11:21:48         00351787476TRLO1     XLON 
 
212             143.60          11:21:54         00351787480TRLO1     XLON 
 
321             143.60          11:22:00         00351787549TRLO1     XLON 
 
212             143.60          11:22:00         00351787550TRLO1     XLON 
 
859             143.60          11:24:57         00351787712TRLO1     XLON 
 
545             143.40          11:28:55         00351787860TRLO1     XLON 
 
518             143.20          11:28:56         00351787888TRLO1     XLON 
 
9              143.20          11:28:57         00351787889TRLO1     XLON 
 
83              143.20          11:28:57         00351787890TRLO1     XLON 
 
950             143.20          11:29:10         00351787916TRLO1     XLON 
 
132             143.20          11:29:20         00351787925TRLO1     XLON 
 
134             143.20          11:29:34         00351787928TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             143.20          11:29:45         00351787930TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             143.20          11:30:43         00351787999TRLO1     XLON 
 
523             143.20          11:30:43         00351788000TRLO1     XLON 
 
166             143.20          11:30:57         00351788008TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             143.20          11:31:12         00351788013TRLO1     XLON 
 
523             143.20          11:31:12         00351788014TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             143.20          11:31:36         00351788037TRLO1     XLON 
 
509             143.00          11:39:03         00351788192TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             143.00          11:42:33         00351788274TRLO1     XLON 
 
136             143.00          11:42:33         00351788275TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             143.20          11:42:58         00351788293TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             143.20          11:44:13         00351788314TRLO1     XLON 
 
165             143.20          11:44:21         00351788319TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             143.20          11:44:42         00351788328TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             143.20          11:46:15         00351788352TRLO1     XLON 
 
509             143.00          11:48:42         00351788428TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             143.00          11:52:16         00351788546TRLO1     XLON 
 
525             142.80          11:52:18         00351788557TRLO1     XLON 
 
524             143.00          11:55:59         00351788699TRLO1     XLON 
 
548             142.80          11:56:00         00351788700TRLO1     XLON 
 
216             143.00          11:56:00         00351788701TRLO1     XLON 
 
136             143.00          11:56:00         00351788702TRLO1     XLON 
 
30000            143.00          11:58:06         00351788814TRLO1     XLON 
 
134             143.20          12:02:20         00351789015TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             143.20          12:02:35         00351789023TRLO1     XLON 
 
523             143.20          12:02:35         00351789024TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             143.20          12:03:08         00351789033TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             143.20          12:03:31         00351789041TRLO1     XLON 
 
140             143.20          12:03:55         00351789055TRLO1     XLON 
 
523             143.20          12:03:55         00351789056TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             143.20          12:04:53         00351789076TRLO1     XLON 
 
523             143.20          12:04:53         00351789077TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             143.20          12:16:42         00351789519TRLO1     XLON 
 
523             143.20          12:16:42         00351789520TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 02, 2025 12:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

5              143.20          12:17:01         00351789524TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             143.20          12:17:14         00351789530TRLO1     XLON 
 
1047             143.00          12:30:10         00351789962TRLO1     XLON 
 
1037             142.80          12:46:26         00351790524TRLO1     XLON 
 
1098             142.60          12:49:15         00351790592TRLO1     XLON 
 
134             142.60          12:49:19         00351790593TRLO1     XLON 
 
408             142.80          12:50:01         00351790609TRLO1     XLON 
 
1455             142.80          12:50:01         00351790610TRLO1     XLON 
 
665             142.80          12:50:01         00351790611TRLO1     XLON 
 
1427             142.80          12:50:01         00351790612TRLO1     XLON 
 
66              142.80          12:56:39         00351790737TRLO1     XLON 
 
557             142.60          12:56:52         00351790741TRLO1     XLON 
 
533             142.20          12:59:26         00351790802TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             141.80          13:09:14         00351791227TRLO1     XLON 
 
45              141.80          13:18:56         00351791458TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             141.80          13:18:56         00351791459TRLO1     XLON 
 
555             141.60          13:20:49         00351791552TRLO1     XLON 
 
549             141.40          13:28:02         00351791987TRLO1     XLON 
 
539             141.00          13:32:41         00351792135TRLO1     XLON 
 
531             141.00          13:39:26         00351792395TRLO1     XLON 
 
531             140.80          13:54:55         00351793491TRLO1     XLON 
 
524             141.00          14:02:12         00351793951TRLO1     XLON 
 
524             140.60          14:07:51         00351794221TRLO1     XLON 
 
512             140.60          14:07:51         00351794222TRLO1     XLON 
 
2605             140.00          14:07:52         00351794223TRLO1     XLON 
 
521             139.80          14:07:52         00351794224TRLO1     XLON 
 
2              139.40          14:08:12         00351794236TRLO1     XLON 
 
551             140.00          14:08:39         00351794245TRLO1     XLON 
 
535             140.20          14:14:42         00351794485TRLO1     XLON 
 
525             139.80          14:23:15         00351794968TRLO1     XLON 
 
534             139.20          14:30:46         00351795555TRLO1     XLON 
 
678             139.20          14:40:17         00351796379TRLO1     XLON 
 
509             140.40          14:57:55         00351797647TRLO1     XLON 
 
509             140.40          14:57:55         00351797648TRLO1     XLON 
 
509             140.40          14:57:55         00351797649TRLO1     XLON 
 
472             140.20          15:10:54         00351798273TRLO1     XLON 
 
67              140.20          15:10:54         00351798274TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             140.20          15:10:54         00351798275TRLO1     XLON 
 
85              140.80          15:11:27         00351798313TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             140.80          15:13:49         00351798438TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             140.60          15:14:14         00351798457TRLO1     XLON 
 
533             140.60          15:14:14         00351798458TRLO1     XLON 
 
991             140.60          15:17:22         00351798676TRLO1     XLON 
 
977             140.20          15:18:14         00351798710TRLO1     XLON 
 
136             140.20          15:18:14         00351798711TRLO1     XLON 
 
1055             139.80          15:18:17         00351798713TRLO1     XLON 
 
14              139.80          15:20:11         00351798830TRLO1     XLON 
 
218             139.80          15:20:11         00351798831TRLO1     XLON 
 
7              139.60          15:20:43         00351798864TRLO1     XLON 
 
232             139.60          15:20:43         00351798865TRLO1     XLON 
 
524             139.60          15:40:05         00351800092TRLO1     XLON 
 
523             139.60          15:40:05         00351800093TRLO1     XLON 
 
1032             139.20          15:43:09         00351800240TRLO1     XLON 
 
378             139.00          15:43:47         00351800283TRLO1     XLON 
 
516             139.20          15:55:52         00351800924TRLO1     XLON 
 
533             139.20          16:04:52         00351801383TRLO1     XLON 
 
1639             139.00          16:08:56         00351802036TRLO1     XLON 
 
2082             139.00          16:08:56         00351802037TRLO1     XLON 
 
512             138.80          16:11:14         00351802323TRLO1     XLON 
 
542             138.60          16:14:24         00351802592TRLO1     XLON 
 
557             138.40          16:16:00         00351802732TRLO1     XLON 
 
2412             139.00          16:19:21         00351803023TRLO1     XLON 
 
921             139.00          16:19:21         00351803024TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  400618 
EQS News ID:  2192234 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2192234&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 02, 2025 12:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
