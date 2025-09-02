

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. has launched its initial public offering of 14.7 million shares of Class A common stock, with an expected price range of $16 to $18 per share.



The company also plans to grant underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.2 million shares. Black Rock has applied to list its stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol 'BRCB.'



J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, Morgan Stanley and Baird are serving as lead book-running managers, with Stifel and William Blair as additional book-runners and Raymond James as lead manager.



