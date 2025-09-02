

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Experts are warning about the toxic and cancer-causing chemicals in e-cigarettes, some of which are still unknown. They also warn that the high nicotine levels in vapes can quickly lead to addiction and damage young, developing brains.



At a major heart conference in Madrid, Prof. Maja-Lisa Løchen from the University Hospital of North Norway said she fears millions of children could suffer poor health in the future because of vaping. She pointed to a study showing vaping increases the risk of stroke by about 32 percent.



Researchers explained that heating vape liquids to high temperatures can release harmful chemicals, including formaldehyde and acetaldehyde, which damage blood vessels, trigger inflammation, and raise the risk of heart disease. These chemicals can enter the lungs, bloodstream, and heart.



Children who vape regularly may face long-term heart and blood vessel problems as it raises heart rate, tightens blood vessels, and over time can cause stiff arteries, high blood pressure, irregular heartbeats, stroke, and even heart attacks.



Even when young people try to quit vaping, withdrawal symptoms can also raise their heart rate and blood pressure.



As vaping products are still new, there isn't enough data on long-term effects. However, Løchen has called for a worldwide ban on e-cigarette sales to protect children's health.



