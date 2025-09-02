Nepra Foods Reports Q1 2026 Financials with Revenue Growth and Enhanced Margins

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2025 / Nepra Foods Inc. (CSE:NPRA)(FSE:2P6)(OTCQB:NPRFF) ("Nepra" or the "Company"), a leading innovator in gluten-free, allergen-free and plant-based protein solutions, is pleased to announce its condensed consolidated financial results for the 2026 fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2025. The period reflects steady progress, with notable gains in revenue, gross margins, and cost management, underscoring Nepra's ability to deliver value in a dynamic market.

Q1 2026 highlighted the Company's focus on operational efficiency and customer-driven innovation, positioning it well within the expanding gluten-free and functional food sector.

Q1 2026 Financial and Operational Highlights

Revenue Growth: Q1 revenue reached CAD$1.82 million, up 39% year-over-year from CAD$1.31 million in Q1 FY2025, attributed to new customers and stronger starch product sales. This continues a positive trend, with revenues generally increasing over the past two years.

Improved Gross Profit and Margins: Gross profit rose 141% to CAD$0.56 million, with margins expanding to 31% from 18% in the prior-year quarter, due to reduced cost of sales and higher-margin blending services.

Reduced Net Loss: The net loss improved by 60% to CAD$0.34 million from CAD$0.86 million, reflecting lower operating expenses.

A Platform for Continued Success

"Nepra continues to demonstrate resilience and progress in a competitive market," said Billy Hogan, CEO of Nepra Foods. "Our focus on innovative better for you food ingredient solutions is yielding results, with revenue growth and margin expansion positioning us for sustained improvement. We are committed to driving toward profitability and delivering value to our shareholders."

Full details of Q1 2026 performance are available in the consolidated financial statements and MD&A, filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Nepra Foods Inc.

Nepra Foods is a vertically integrated innovator crafting allergen-free, plant-based ingredients. With a century of combined expertise, Nepra empowers food manufacturers worldwide with proprietary blends and technical know-how, making healthy eating both accessible and delicious. Visit www.neprafoods.com for more.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Billy Hogan, Chief Executive Officer

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the Company's financial performance, business development, results of operations, and those listed in filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca). Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward looking information. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information, events, results, circumstances or otherwise after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law including securities laws.

