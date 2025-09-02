

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Starting Monday, September 8, McDonald's will launch two limited-time Extra Value Meals across the U.S.



Customers can get a Sausage McMuffin with Egg meal, which includes hash browns and a small coffee, for $5, or a Big Mac meal with medium fries and a medium drink for $8. Both deals are priced at more than 15 percent less than if the items were bought separately.



McDonald's also announced that other menu items, such as Egg McMuffins and Quarter Pounders, will be available as Extra Value Meals paired with sides and drinks, giving customers about 15 percent savings, though prices may vary by location. The popular Snack Wrap will stay on the menu through the end of the year for $2.99.



In November, two more meal deals will be introduced - a $5 Sausage, Egg and Cheese McGriddles meal and an $8 10-piece Chicken McNuggets meal, likely replacing the September offers.



The retail giant expects the offers to attract more customers particularly from lower and middle-income level, CEO Chris Kempczinski said to CNBC.



