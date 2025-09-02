Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.09.2025
Milliardenmarkt Multiple Sklerose: Neue Therapieform könnte alles verändern!
WKN: A40ZGN | ISIN: US45784E3045
NASDAQ
02.09.25
0,976 US-Dollar
+6,26 % +0,058
ACCESS Newswire
02.09.2025 22:26 Uhr
INSPIRE VETERINARY PARTNERS, INC.: Inspire Veterinary Partners to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2025 / Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) ("Inspire" or the "Company"), an owner and provider of pet health care services throughout the U.S., announces that Kimball Carr, Chief Executive Officer will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference. The conference is being held on September 8 - 10, 2025 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.

Presentation Date: September 5, 2025

Time: Available on-demand beginning at 7:00am ET

Webcast Link: https://journey.ct.events/view/6001213f-73e4-4a66-8ab6-9782dd9ae110

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Inspire Veterinary Partners website. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available following the event for approximately 90 days.

https://ir.inspirevet.com/events/

Mr. Carr will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. To request a meeting and to register for the conference, click below:

https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/

About Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc.
Inspire Veterinary Partners is an owner and provider of pet health care services throughout the US. As the Company expands, it expects to acquire additional veterinary hospitals, including general practice, mixed animal facilities, and critical and emergency care. For more information, please visit: www.inspirevet.com.

Facebook | LinkedIn | X

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's current expectations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to execute a definitive agreement relating to the proposed acquisition, satisfy closing conditions and otherwise complete the proposed acquisition, realize financial projections related to the proposed acquisition and complete additional acquisitions in the future, . These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the Company's public filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact
CoreIR
Matt Blazei
516-386-0430
mattb@coreir.com

Press Contact
CORE IR
Matthew Cossel
pr@coreir.com

General Inquires
Morgan Wood
Mwood@inspirevet.com

SOURCE: INSPIRE VETERINARY PARTNERS, INC.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/inspire-veterinary-partners-to-present-at-the-h.c.-wainwright-27-1067173

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
