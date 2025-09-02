Westmount, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2025) - The Magpie Mines Inc., a private company ("Magpie" or the "Company"), states the information pertaining to Magpie in the most recent annual audited information of Fancamp Exploration Ltd. ("Fancamp") is incorrect. It holds 81.7% of the common shares of the Company and none of the special shares.

As previously noted, Magpie's Annual General Meeting was improperly terminated by Fancamp on July 17th of this year. The Agenda was not respected nor were the rules of order. Fancamp usurped the Chairmanship of the meeting, disregarded the Agenda and improperly purported to terminate the meeting prematurely.

Signed,

Peter H. Smith PhD, P.Eng.

Chairman, President and CEO

SOURCE: The Magpie Mines Inc.