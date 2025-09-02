

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against its major counterparts in the New York session on Tuesday, as investors awaited upcoming nonfarm payrolls data.



U.S. treasury yields rose amid a sell-off in European bonds.



Tariff concerns prevailed after a federal court ruled that most of the president's tariffs were illegal.



Friday's jobs data is pivotal for the Fed, which is expected to cut interest rates later this month.



The greenback climbed to 6-day highs of 1.1612 against the euro and 0.8061 against the franc. The next possible resistance for the currency is seen around 1.14 against the euro and 0.85 against the franc.



The greenback advanced to multi-week highs of 148.94 against the yen and 1.3340 against the pound. The currency is seen finding resistance around 151.00 against the yen and 1.30 against the pound.



The greenback rose to 6-day highs of 1.3815 against the loonie, 0.6483 against the aussie and 0.5837 against the kiwi. The currency may find resistance around 1.41 against the loonie, 0.62 against the aussie and 0.56 against the kiwi.



